Gervonta Davis, David Benavidez double to light up MGM Grand

Two of boxing’s most exciting and popular superstars will share center stage as five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten two-time world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez compete in separate attractions on Saturday, June 15, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The two fighters will headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video in what will be the historic 100th championship fight night at the popular sports and entertainment venue.

The undefeated three-division champion Davis will defend his WBA Lightweight World Championship against unbeaten top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, while Benavídez is set to make his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title. This one-of-a-kind event will give viewers the unique opportunity to see two bona fide fan-favorites on the same night in high-stakes championship clashes.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted its premiere boxing event in January 1994 and, over its 30-year history, the venue has become synonymous with the sport’s biggest fight nights. Fight fans have watched champions ranging from George Foreman and Julio Cesar Chavez to Roy Jones and Shane Mosley step in the ring and put on a championship display of skill. Epic battles including Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, De La Hoya vs. Mayweather, Holyfield vs. Tyson II, Pacquiao vs. Marquez IV, multiple Barrera vs. Morales title fights, and Mayweather vs. Canelo, among others led all boxers to want to fight at the legendary Grand Garden Arena. The June 15 event will mark a celebration of the venue’s storied history as boxing’s next chapter unfolds with these two high-stakes showdowns.

“Saturday, June 15 will be a spectacular night of boxing with two true superstars of the sport combining forces to deliver can’t-miss action,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Gervonta Davis has proven his star power again and again, and will return to defend his world title against another tough challenge in the undefeated Frank Martin.

“David Benavídez established himself as a pound-for-pound force last year and will now seek out dominance in a new weight class against the powerful former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Make sure you tune into this PBC Pay-Per-View event or come out to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.”

“Oleksandr Gvozdyk is a very good fighter, but David Benavídez is forging a path to greatness,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “I commend David for not wanting to wait for Canelo, and for making this bold move to a new division. One way or another, David will continue growing his legacy as a true champion.”

“Saturday, June 15 is going to be like a movie. Frank Martin has put a tremendous amount of work in to get to this point and now it’s time for him to reap the benefits,” said pound-for-pound star Errol Spence Jr., Martin’s promoter. “Gervonta Davis is a great champion, but on that night, he’s going to be matched against a young, hungry and explosive talent ready to shine on the biggest stage. I expect all the fight fans to tap into what will be the biggest event of the year.”

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 10 a.m. PT and will be available through www.axs.com. The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, Sampson Boxing, TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.