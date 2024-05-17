Fury vs Usyk weigh-in coverage from Saudi Arabia

LIVE COVERAGE

World Boxing News provides live coverage from Saudi Arabia as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk hit the scales for their heavyweight fight.

The Fury vs Usyk weigh-in signals the final time the two champions will meet before they trade blows for the undisputed title on Saturday night.

It will be the first undisputed battle at the weight of this century, and anticipation is proliferating in Riyadh and around the World, with the event going ahead at Boulevard City.

Fury vs Usyk Weights:

Undisputed Heavyweight World Title – 12

Tyson Fury 262 pounds

Oleksandr Usyk 233.1/2 pounds

Vacant IBF Cruiserweight Title – 12

Jai Opetaia 198.1 pounds

Mairis Briedis 199.1 pounds

IBF Super Featherweight Title – 12

Joe Cordina 130 pounds

Anthony Cacace 129 pounds

WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator – 12

Frank Sanchez 238.5 pounds

Agit Kabayel 238.5 pounds

Cruiserweight – 10

Sergey Kovalev 194.2 pounds

Robin Sirwan Safar 194.1 pounds

The pay-per-view undercard features a pair of world title fights. In the co-feature, cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia [24-0, 19 KOs] puts his Ring Magazine belt on the line against Mairis Breidis [28-2, 20 KOs], the man he dethroned for the IBF world title in July 2022. The vacant IBF world title will also be at stake in this highly anticipated rematch.

The fighting pride of Wales, IBF junior lightweight world champion Joe Cordina [17-0, 9 KOs], defends his strap against Belfast native Anthony Cacace [21-1, 7 KOs].

World Boxing News will provide live results for the entire card and a live scorecard for the main event.

