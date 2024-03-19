Imam Khataev to return on May 12 in Perth, Australia

Imam Khataev, the current NABF light heavyweight champion, will be back in action on an international stage on May 12th.

At the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the powerful puncher will take part in the event featuring Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr in a world championship bout for the IBF and IBO lightweight titles.

In what will undoubtedly be a golden opportunity to spread his name from one continent to another in the boxing world, Khataev will face his biggest challenge yet in his young professional career, European boxer Ricards Bolotniks.

Imam Khataev (6-0, 6 KOs) has delivered impressive performances since joining EOTTM in the fall of 2023. His swift victories by knockout, in 3 rounds or less, have impressed boxing enthusiasts worldwide.

His latest performance, when he faced Michael Ludwiczak for the NABF 175 lb title and made his debut on the American ESPN+ network, has brought him recognition and undoubtedly issued a clear warning to the light heavyweight division.

The Russian-born boxer, with dazzling technique and immense potential, intends to climb the rankings and fight the elite to ensure the succession of unified WBC, IBF, and WBO world champion Artur Beterbiev.

“I met Georgie Kambosos by chance in Australia, and now we train together and support each other. I am happy to be able to participate in such an important boxing event. I am preparing for a big fight, and I am working hard to showcase beautiful boxing and be spectacular on May 12th,” emphasizes Khataev.

By participating in the Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. event, Imam Khataev is offered a tremendous opportunity in terms of visibility as this event will shine on a global scale. The evening will be broadcast in the United States via the ESPN+ network, as well as on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

“I am pleased that Imam can box on a global stage like this one, especially against a tough opponent who will want to fight. We count on Imam to shine and seize the opportunity,” says Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger.

Ricards Bolotniks (20-7-1, 8 KOs) has much more experience than Khataev and has accumulated 28 fights for a total of 159 rounds of boxing. The right-handed boxer is accustomed to fighting outside his native Latvia, having fought, among others, in Germany, Spain, France, and even Canada.

So, facing Khataev in Australia is not a stress factor for him. A former holder of the WBO European title, Bolotniks has faced big names in the division such as Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Mexico in May 2023.

Ranked 22nd in the world by the WBC, this duel is an opportunity for Khataev to surpass his rival and continue his rapid ascent in the rankings, currently sitting at 33rd in the WBC light heavyweight division.