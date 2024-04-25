‘Terence Crawford one of my favorites’ – says champion opponent

Israil Madrimov says Terence Crawford is one of his favorite fighters as the WBA super welterweight champion prepares to face the boxing great.

The pair spoke as they went face-to-face at a press conference in New York on Wednesday to announce ‘Riyadh Season Card’ in Los Angeles on August 3.

Crawford [40-0 31 KOs] is gunning to become a Four-Weight World champion as he moves up to 154lbs after conquering the Welterweight division with a stunning KO win over Errol Spence to be crowned the undisputed champion at 147lbs in Las Vegas in July. The Omaha star has already ruled the roost at Super-Lightweight and Lightweight, and now the pound-for-pound great is arrowing in on cementing greatness by claiming honors at a fourth weight.

Madrimov [10-0-1 7 KOs] is the man who stands in Crawford’s way, and the Uzbek champion makes his first defense of his title against the toughest opposition possible after winning the belt in spectacular fashion in his last outing in Saudi Arabia. In March, the 29-year-old took on Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant title in Riyadh. He stopped the Russian in five rounds with a dominant performance to continue his impressive unbeaten run in the paid ranks following a glittering amateur career.

“I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and HE Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States. I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” said Terence Crawford. “Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

“Terence Crawford is one of my favorite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world,” said Israil Madrimov. “I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah.”

The main event is complemented by an undercard that is set to captivate fight fans.

Recently crowned WBA Super-Lightweight champion Isaac Cruz defends his title against United States southpaw Jose Valenzuela for the first time.

Two of the United States’ most fearsome boxing Heavyweights will do battle with former unified Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, returning to the ring for the first time since a unanimous decision win against Luis Ortiz in September 2022, to face Jarrell Miller, who will be going all out to produce a winning outcome after losing his undefeated record in Riyadh in December last year.

Former Super-Welterweight World champion Tim Tszyu awaits Vergil Ortiz Jr, subject to the outcome of his fight against Thomas Dulorme this weekend, while David Morrell of Cuba will seek to preserve his unbeaten record in a Light-Heavyweight contest against US fighter Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Andy Cruz, the Olympic Lightweight gold medalist, continues his Lightweight campaign when he takes on Mexico’s Antonio Moran.

