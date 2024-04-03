Sebastian Fundora medical suspension rules out WBO title stay

Sebastian Fundora will have to drop the WBO super welterweight title after being suspended from competing for six months by the Nevada Commission.

Due to Fundora’s nose being busted against Tim Tszyu, “The Towering Inferno” has been given a medical timeout by the NSAC until September 30. This date doesn’t fit into the WBO timeframe as a viable situation to keep the WBO version.

Fundora must heal before he can begin any training camp, with the WBO expecting an announcement before April 25. As the champion won’t be back in training by then, it’s not feasible for his promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, to work on a deal with Terence Crawford, not to mention that Lewkowicz wants to give Tszyu first refusal on the rematch.

Sebastian Fundora to lose WBO title

Tszyu’s head will need an extended period to return to fighting shape. Therefore, following any talks between the pair, Crawford must bide his time. By then, and due to their stipulation, the WBO may have already stripped Fundora of the title.

“Please be advised that on March 25, 2024, this Committee granted sanction approval of the Tszyu vs Fundora WBO Voluntary Championship Contest held on March 30, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” said the WBO.

“Sanction approval was granted subject to the winner facing next the Mandatory Challenger in the Jr. Middleweight Division, Terence “Bud” Crawford, within 180 days after the Tszyu vs Fundora bout.

“The terms and conditions of the Tszyu vs Fundora sanction approval letter dated March 25, 2024, are incorporated by reference herein after Sebastian Fundora defeated Tim Tszyu via split decision, becoming the WBO Jr. Middleweight Champion.”

Fundora vs Tszyu II

Fundora vs. Tszyu II will likely be for the WBC title only, as President Mauricio Sulaiman is expected to approve a second fight due to the verbal agreement.

“We were all so eager to make this fight that many of our agreements were made verbally. There wasn’t enough time,” said Lewkowicz. “But I wish to clarify that Team Fundora will honor the agreement [with Tim Tszyu]. My word is always equal to a signed contract. Tim Tszyu, your rematch is ready when you are.

“It all depends on Tim Tszyu,” he added. “If he doesn’t take the rematch, we will take the WBO mandatory, or Spence, whatever the WBO says, but the first priority is the rematch with Tim Tszyu,” he added on the situation.

