Tszyu vs Fundora Pay Per View purchase information

Premier Boxing Champions will present their debut PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video this Saturday, March 30 headlined by rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu taking on all-action contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title in the main event, plus 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event.

The stacked four-fight pay-per-view event kicks off at 8pm ET/5pm PT and is available for purchase in the US, regardless of a Prime membership, at Amazon.com/PBC and across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web, or using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

The card marks the debut event for PBC Pay-Per-View available through Prime Video since the parties announced a landmark, multiyear rights agreement in December. The newly-launched PBC “collection page” is live now on the Prime Video app and at Amazon.com/PBC, holding a wide range of PBC content including: live PBC on Prime Video fight nights, original shoulder programming, collection of classic PBC fights, replays of PBC on Prime Video fight nights for those who purchased PPV, post-fight highlights and more.

The recently unveiled announce team for the March 30 pay-per-view will feature renowned boxing commentator Mauro Ranallo delivering the blow-by-blow, with former three-division world champion Abner Mares and legendary trainer Joe Goossen on fight analysis. In the host position will be veteran announcer Brian Custer, while Claudia Trejos and Jordan Plant will each provide ringside reporting.

The pay-per-view will also be available in Spanish, with acclaimed play-by-play voice Alejandro Luna giving the blow-by-blow, and legendary four-division world champion Mikey Garcia on analysis.

The March 30 event is also available for purchase online at PPV.com and via cable, satellite and telco systems including iNDEMAND, DIRECTV®, DISH and Sling TV. The suggested retail price is $69.95 (SRP).

In Canada, viewers can purchase and access the event via traditional cable and satellite distributors (Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel/TELUS and digital distributor PPV.com and FITE TV). Liberty and Claro TV will offer the event in Puerto Rico. Joe Hand Promotions is the commercial distributor within the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.