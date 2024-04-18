Terence Crawford options open up as Saudi debut looms

Terence Crawford is on the verge of signing a deal with Saudi Arabia and Sports Chairman Turki Alalshikh that will see the former undisputed champion compete in the region.

The current WBO super welterweight number one contender, a free agent who can negotiate his own deals, has struck up ties with Alalshikh over the last few days. Crawford and Alalshikh shared communications on social media that point to Crawford joining a merry band of boxers earning life-changing purses.

“Bud” will join Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, Dmitry Bivol, and Artur Beterbiev in becoming the latest top star to headline in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Details of the deal are being kept quiet for now, with an announcement possible during fight festivities for Fury vs Usyk in May. Crawford is expected to attend with Fury vs. Usyk or Beterbiev vs. Bivol [or both], given that his impending partnership with Saudi Arabia is out in the open.

Currently, Crawford has the WBO, IBF, and WBC titles at welterweight. However, he will likely vacate all three titles in favor of an assault on the 154-pound division. However, as WBO President Paco Valcarcel told WBN in an exclusive interview, the WBO will not give the Omaha man that stipulation.

“Based on Crawford’s merits as a three-division WBO world champion and two-division undisputed champion, we will allow him to enter the ring and participate as WBO welterweight champion against the winner of Tszyu versus Fundora.”

“We do not want to get ahead of ourselves. But they know that the winner must fight Crawford next.”

Following Sebastian Fundora’s win over Tim Tszyu and subsequent commitment to a rematch, Crawford will be left with the vacant WBO title. Who he faces in a potential Saudi Arabia debut remains to be seen, although it’s common knowledge that Alalshikh only wants the most significant fights.

That would rule out Errol Spence Jr., as Crawford convincingly defeated “The Truth” last summer. The other champions in the division are currently Israil Madrimov and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

Madrimov could be the frontrunner, as Murtazaliev has only just fought when claiming the title in Germany. Murtazaliev’s promoter, Kathy Duva, has informed World Boxing News that they would be willing to face Crawford or Madrimov in a later unification.

“In the event that Crawford moves up to fight for the vacant WBO title [possible against Madrimov for two belts], Bakhram is very interested in fighting the winner.

“Of course, once that fight takes place, we would expect to be in talks to fight the winner,” added the Main Events boss.

WBN expects an official confirmation of Crawford’s Saudi deal soon.

