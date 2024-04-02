Oscar De La Hoya told ‘Are you sure’ over Terence Crawford bid

Oscar De La Hoya was stopped in his tracks as the Golden Boy promoter contemplated a welterweight offer to Terence Crawford.

Seemingly not keeping up with the latest developments, De La Hoya planned a bid to stage Crawford vs Vergil Ortiz. The former world champion must have been unaware that a short time before that, the WBO ordered new super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora to defend his title against the Omaha man.

Therefore, Ortiz is out of the loop for two reasons. The first is that Crawford is unlikely to fight at 147 pounds again. The second is an immediate title shot in the offing.

Oscar De La Hoya mulls Terence Crawford offer

World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel asked De La Hoya ‘Interesting, are you sure?’ in direct response to the ex-pound-for-pound king saying: “Can’t wait, the biggest money fight for both guys.”

Despite Paco’s short, sharp shock, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel. Crawford will likely be fighting for the vacant super welterweight title in the future because Fundora has revealed his intentions.

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says Fundora will have a rematch with Tim Tszyu and drop the WBO strap if his most recent opponent agrees.

“We were all so eager to make this fight that many of our agreements were made verbally. There wasn’t enough time,” said Lewkowicz. “But I wish to clarify that Team Fundora will honor the agreement [with Tim Tszyu]. My word is always equal to a signed contract. Tim Tszyu, your rematch is ready when you are.

“It all depends on Tim Tszyu,” he added. “If he doesn’t take the rematch, we will take the WBO mandatory, or Spence, whatever the WBO says, but the first priority is the rematch with Tim Tszyu.”

Crawford vs Ortiz is doubtful

This means Crawford will need a dance partner for a 154-pound title fight. However, it is unlikely that De La Hoya would approve Ortiz to move up at this stage in his career.

Ortiz would be inclined to remain at 147 when Crawford vacates his belts and then fight the next contender in line for the welterweight title. All in all, Crawford vs Ortiz is a world away from happening, something De La Hoya will be fully tuned into.

