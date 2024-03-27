Jose Ramirez, Vergil Ortiz Jr. discuss April 27 doubleheader

U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) and undefeated knockout monster and super welterweight world title contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas hosted a press conference in Fresno, California.

They appeared along with Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. They spent the day speaking with press members, visiting local farms and meeting with farmworkers who help feed the nation.

At the press conference, they discussed the upcoming doubleheader on Saturday, April 27 featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme. The event will be one of the biggest boxing shows yet in the Central Valley, and will take place live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets for the public on sale for the event begins Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT and are priced at $225, $150, $100, $65 and $40 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

JOSE RAMIREZ, U.S. OLYMPIAN AND FORMER UNIFIED WORLD CHAMPION:

“I am super blessed to be here. I want to thank my team, Golden Boy, my sponsors and my family for supporting me.”

“I am really happy that we can bring this level of an event to Fresno. I am proud to represent my home of the Central Valley. We want to be able to spotlight this area and show the world that we have some of the hardest working people here that feed the world.”

“I have been training hard for five weeks in Riverside with Robert Garcia, and there are less than 4 weeks left until fight night. I can’t wait to see everyone come out for my first fight with Golden Boy.”

VERGIL ORTIZ, JR., UNDEFEATED SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am really excited to be fighting for the first time in Fresno. I spent some time here during my recovery, and I absolutely loved it here.”

“I am excited to be back. I want to stay active – I want to fight at least four times this year. Being the co-main event to Ramirez is an honor, we sparred each other at the beginning of my career. I know I am close to a world championship fight, and hopefully that will happen this year.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“For Jose’s first fight under the Golden Boy banner, he wanted to make a statement and fight Barroso for the world title who said he was unavailable. Ramirez then went to #1 contender Sandor Martin who also was unavailable. Proving that he will fight anyone, Jose will instead face a highly skilled, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy in a 12-round super lightweight fight.”

“A true knockout king, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is on the verge of an opportunity to become a world champion. He is a generational talent, who will show off his power to the Central Valley. We hope to keep him very busy this year; we are hoping that he fights at least four times a year.”