Referee Tony Weeks urged to retire after another bad stoppage

Tony Weeks faced a barrage of criticism in the wake of another terrible stoppage by the once-highly-respected third man in the ring.

Assigned to officiate Vergil Ortiz on his return to the sport against Fredrick Lawson, Weeks was the focus of attention in the aftermath.

As with his involvement in Rolly Romero vs Ismael Barroso in May, Weeks took the spotlight. His stoppage in favor of Ortiz was a headscratcher at best.

Ortiz wasn’t even throwing full force into his punches. The undefeated knockout artist was merely warming up when Weeks stepped in.

Lawson covered up well in the corner. However, when he didn’t throw back for a few extra seconds, Weeks decided enough was enough.

Tony Weeks stops Ortiz vs. Lawson too early

Ortiz hurt Lawson with one punch and cornered him. But when Weeks stepped in to halt the bout, it didn’t seem that Lawson was hurt.

In his return to action after more than a year off, Ortiz landed 47% of his power punches and 33% of his jabs. Lawson was fined to continue, though.

Upon witnessing another howler by Weeks, Ring Magazine Editor-in-Chief Dougie Fischer said: “Well, that was fast.

“I hate to dump on Tony Weeks because he used to have a rep for letting fights go too long [sometimes for better or worse], but now he pulls the trigger on stopping fights too quickly.”

Former world champion Ishe Smith aired his views.

“Tony Weeks needs to join Kenny Bayless into retirement. My God, that was the worst stoppage I’ve ever seen.”

Analyst and ex-WBC ruler Sergio Mora stated: Tony Weeks stopped the fight way too early! Vergil didn’t even get a chance to get his punches sharpened up.”

Boxing commentator Al Bernstein added: Oh my god, Tony Weeks did it again.

“If I were a manager, I would protest Weeks doing a fight with my fighter in the match. This is getting to be quite a pattern. No reason to stop that fight at that moment.”

After almost 900 bouts in the sport, Tony Weeks may have to take a long, hard look at himself before he accepts another fight.

