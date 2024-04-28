Vergil Ortiz sends message to Tim Tszyu, Jose Ramirez gets UD

Vergil Ortiz fired a warning to Tim Tszyu with a mismatch knockout of Thomas Dulorme just under three months before their Riyadh Season Card battle on August 3.

The undefeated knockout monster and super welterweight world title contender moved to 21-0, 21 KOs as he defeated former world title challenger and Las Vegas Uber driver Dulorme, who dropped to 26-7-1, 17 KOs.

Ortiz got the job done in the first round of a scheduled ten-round middleweight fight. Ortiz Jr. landed a perfect body shot that sent Dulorme tumbling in pain on the mat at 2:39 in the first round.

“He was coming with everything,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “I can’t explain how I know when to land a shot like that, I can just feel it. I knew it was over, he made a sound and the way he fell.

“We sparred like 7 years ago and a lot has changed. I was a kid back then. It’s an honor to share the ring with him. I feel like everything is where it needs to be.

“I know you’re watching this fight, Tim Tszyu. Just know I’m ready! I just want to fight the best. I don’t know why, they bring me opponents and I knock them out.”

In the second part of the Golden Boy doubleheader event, U.S. Olympian and former unified super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) defeated former two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight fight that went the distance.

Breaking his more than one-year absence from the ring, Ramirez struggled at times and was favored too much by referee Jack Reiss. He shook off the cobwebs and earned the judges’ decision with scores of 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110. The unanimous decision win was in front of a nearly sold out crowd, live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I felt great coming in, overly excited. I showed some good skills,” said Jose Ramirez. “I dominated most of the rounds. There was only one round where he could’ve scored a knockdown, but a lot of the fight, he didn’t throw a lot of punches, and he got overly excited. I think that was my mistake for being distracted in that moment of the round and keeping him in the fight. Overall, I’m just thankful I got the win.”

Further Golden Boy results:

The mighty Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) handed the U.S. Olympian and former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-6-1, 15 KOs) his first-ever stoppage loss in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight match that made it to the ninth-round. The collision course started with Diaz Jr. showing off his veteran skills, but he succumbed to Duarte’s power-packed punches at 2:32 in the ninth.

“I felt really good,” said Oscar Duarte. “I had an amazing preparation with all my Mexico and Robert Garcia teams. I felt like I was fully there, really good. I really appreciate all the fans from Fresno that came to support me. JoJo is a great fighter. He was a World Champion and an Olympian. I want to rest first and sit down with my team to see what’s next.”

In the night’s unified championship clash for the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Flyweight World titles, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) won the bad-blood rematch against former unified champ Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KOs). The women’s flyweight bout went all scheduled 10-rounds, Alaniz winning via split decision with scores of 93-97, 98-92, and 94-96.

“I’m very happy. The belts are coming back to Argentina,” said Gabriela Alaniz. “The secret to winning against her was just knowing her. Right now, I just want to go home and celebrate with my family until whatever is next. I just know I won’t be giving Marlen the rematch like how she didn’t want to give it to me. I want to thank the media for supporting me in my career and through this moment.”

“I thought the scorecards would be like last time, in my favor,” said Marlen Esparza. “She doesn’t really do much and I thought I was ahead of her. I want the rematch with Alaniz. And if I am successful, I would like to go after a fight with Seniesa Estrada. I want to thank God and all my team for being here with me. I’ll be back, I know I will.”

Opening the DAZN broadcast, NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico successfully defended his title against Lakeside, Calif.’s Jorge Marron Jr. (20-5-2, 7 KOs). Scheduled as a 10-round fight, Curiel displayed incredible prowess and power and sent Marron Jr. to the mat twice in the first round. Marron was unable to recover, and the fight was called at 1:31 in the first-round.

On the preliminary card, Madera, Calif.’s Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs) added another knockout victory to his record with a first-round stoppage of Cancun, Mexico’s Ronaldo “Criminal” Solis (4-5-1, 3 KOs). Scheduled as a four-round lightweight fight, Lua sent Solis to the mat twice in the round, Solis dramatically dropping to the mat after a barrage of power punches.

Opening fight night, Figo Ramirez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, Texas warmed up the crowd with a third-round stoppage of his opponent from Modesto, Calif., Alejandro Robles (0-3). Scheduled for four rounds of bantamweight action, the referee waved the fight off due to the overwhelming offensive by Ramirez that was too much for Robles.