Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr. undercard quotes

Undercard fighters for the Lomachenko vs Kambosos Jr. discussed the event ahead of Sunday’s massive event in Australia.

In a world championship special attraction, just before the main event, Great Britain’s WBA bantamweight world champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) makes her second world title defense against Australian former world champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs).

The ESPN-televised broadcast kicks off with the return of Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs), who takes on Mexican former world champion Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) for the vacant WBC Interim junior bantamweight championship.

Andrew Moloney

“For both of us, this is probably the last shot at a world title. So, there is a lot on the line, and that’s why I prepared my absolute best.”

“It’s been four years since I lost my title, and it’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get back to this point. And it’s going to feel good to have that world title strapped around my waist.”

Pedro Guevara

“I’m grateful for this opportunity. So, I’m going to fight like it’s my last opportunity. He’s coming in good condition for this fight, and so am I. You’re going to see a great fight. Don’t forget my name because you’re going to have a new champion from Mexico.”

Nina Hughes

“The crowed may well be on her side, but at the end of the day, there’s only two of us in the ring. So, I’ve just got to put on a performance and do what I do best.”

“We’ve prepared for everything. We’ve prepared for all styles. So, whatever she brings, we’re prepared for it.”

Cherneka Johnson

“I’m grateful to be on this show. To fight for a world title here in my backyard is amazing.”

I’m expecting a fight. She’s a world champion for a reason. It’s going to be a hell of a fight. I think I’m going to be the bigger person in there on the night of the fight. I’m going to be a bit stronger than her. It’s going to be a banger.”

Saturday, May 11

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr., 12 rounds, Vacant IBF Lightweight World Title

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson, 10 Rounds, Hughes’ WBA Bantamweight World Title

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara, 12 Rounds, Vacant WBC Interim Junior Bantamweight World Title

