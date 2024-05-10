Boxing Schedule: Carlos Adames / Bivol 5 vs 5 / Jordan Panthen

World Boxing News updates the latest boxing schedule for fights featuring Carlos Adames, Dmitry Bivol, and Jordan Panthen.

Carlos Adames vs Terrell Gausha

Firstly, the World Boxing Council set out a first defense for new middleweight champion Carlos Adames. The move follows a WBC decision to strip Jermall Charlo.

They said: “World Boxing Council middleweight champion, Dominican Carlos Adames, will defend his title against contender Terrell Gausha on June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Gausha, 36 (24-3, 12 KOs), a 2012 U.S. Olympian, won his most recent fights against Brandyn Lynch and KeAndrae Leatherwood after losing a 12-round unanimous decision to Tim Tszyu in March 2022.

“The other two losses for Gausha, a 14-year-old professional, were against Erickson Lubin in 2020 and Erislandy Lara in 2017. Both by decision.

“Adames, 30 years old, WBC middleweight champion, wants to stay active and demonstrate this, with a resounding victory, to underline that he is the best 160-pound fighter today.

Dmitry Bivol

Regarding Dmitry Bivol and following the postponement of an undisputed battle with Artur Beterbiev [injured], Turki Alalshikh confirmed the following:

“Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad has been confirmed for June 1st. This will be a separate event from the 5v5, but it will be included on the same PPV and ticket purchased for 5 vs 5.”

Jordan Panthen

Boxing’s Next American World Champion, Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen (8-0, 7 KOs), heads back into battle for the third time this year against fellow undefeated Miguel Angel Hernandez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, TX, on Thursday, June 20 in the eight-round main event at SOCA Fights from The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA and broadcast live on TrillerTV starting at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

Panthen has continued in 2024 with his show-stopping knockouts that have validated the heralded super welterweight as a must-see fighter, with numerous current world champions and top contenders sitting ringside to watch his crowd-pleasing performances.

“I’m on a path to becoming the next American Boxing Champion and this is the next step,” said the Julian Chua trained Panthen. “Right after my last fight, I was back at Brickhouse Boxing Gym training for what was next.”

“Activity is the key right now, staying in the gym and learning and then utilizing what we’ve worked on for victory as the competition continues to get better. This is definitely my toughest challenge; Hernandez has the same record as I do and will be looking to continue his undefeated streak as well.”

Kicking off his 2024 campaign on February 15, Panthen displayed his vaunted power with a first-round knockout of Adam Diu Abdulhamid at The Hangar in Costa Mesa. Returning to the same venue and fighting in front of his rapidly growing legion of fans, he displayed world-class skills in cutting off the ring and stopping Ravshan Hudaynazarov on April 4 with a blistering left hook to the body in the second round.

Hernandez hits the ring following an eight-round shutout unanimous decision over Miguel Adolfo Yepez traveling to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on February 2, 2024.