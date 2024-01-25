Spring 2024 Boxing Schedule explodes with several deals close

The spring of 2024 boxing schedule has finally burst into life, with many significant match-ups on the cusp of being rubberstamped by respective promoters.

US networks and promotional outfits have upped their games on the back of a heavyweight double featuring Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The sluggish Premier Boxing Champions are still working on several bouts after reports of Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman failing to ignite. However, other clashes on the horizon do excite the boxing fraternity.

Spring 2024 Boxing Schedule

One of those is Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero for the WBA super-lightweight title. Garcia confirmed that the battle is closing in on an April 20 date.

“April 20 Live on DAZN. PPV Tickets and location soon. It’s time To enter battle once again,” said Garcia before adding another dig at Oscar De La Hoya.

“I understand there has been a lot of confusion, but this fight is happening. I’m happy to announce this.

“Everyone is going to post this soon, so don’t worry. I love you guys.”

Another massive bout ready to be completed is Pound for Pound number one Naoya Inoue facing two-weight world champion Luis Nery.

Top Rank and Teiken are lining up for the Tokyo Dome on May 6. Once over the line, the undisputed bout will be the first boxing event held at the venue since Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990.

Inoue repeatedly proves he wants the most significant challenges he can find. His position at the helm of the sport is fully justified once again.

Pay Per View

The return of Gervonta Davis is imminent, too. Reports are rife that Frank Martin will be in the opposite corner for a Prime Video title defense on Pay Per View.

It may not be the headliner the fans want, but it’s still a solid fight that can lead to more significant events once Davis blows off the prison cobwebs.

There’s good news in Saudi Arabia on Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol. Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh posted a reminder to fans that he’s working on yet another undisputed collision.

Beterbiev and Bivol signed an agreement in 2023, with the rest of the negotiations set to be formalities. A Riyadh date in the summer is currently being worked on.

The final piece of the spring puzzle will be Canelo Alvarez. It’s no secret that May 4 in Las Vegas is the date and venue. The Mexican superstar needs to choose from Jaime Munguia or Jermall Charlo.

Munguia faces ex-Canelo opponent John Ryder this weekend. After the dust settles, all will become clear.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

