Canelo vs Munguia undercard workout round-up

Fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard for the much anticipated Canelo vs. Munguia event showed off their skills at a media workout.

The fighters spoke to media before Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Featured during the workout were former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Argentine power-puncher Fabian “TNT” Maidana, who duel for Barrios’ Interim WBC Welterweight Title in the co-main event, former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno, who meet for Figueroa’s Interim WBC Featherweight Title, and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre, who battles WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. On top of those options, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions, TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions promote the event.

Here is what the fighters had to say from the Pound 4 Pound Gym:

MARIO BARRIOS

“We know he’s coming from the Maidana fighting family, so we know he’s coming with it. He’s trying to step out from his brother’s shadow and I just have to make sure I’m on top of everything. I have no doubt that we’ll come out victorious if I fight my fight.

“I plan to accomplish as much as I can at 147 pounds. This is where I feel comfortable and strong and I’m going to try to stay here as long as I can.

“Having a child on the way makes me really understand when people say that ‘I’m fighting for something extra’.

“Las Vegas is the best place for training camp. I get the best work here. I have quality sparring at all times and it’s really beneficial. Camp has been great and I’m really ready for it to be over.

“We’ve had a long camp and I’m excited for a big opportunity on a big Mexican card. I’m honored to be a part of it and I’m looking forward to giving the fans a great fight.

FABIAN MAIDANA

“I know Mario Barrios and I’m not worried about his height. We’re going to give the fans a great fight and all I’m worried about is walking away with that belt.

“It’s very exciting to be fighting on this card with Canelo. It’s very motivating knowing that he’s watching. I’m ready to put on a show for everyone supporting me.

“I’m very happy to be in this position and I can’t wait to step into the ring in Las Vegas. I’m very familiar with Barrios from being on the same cards as him before. I’m ready for May 4.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“My style is very unique and there’s a reason why I switch stances so much. There’s a method to the madness. People think I just come forward and punch, but there’s a meticulousness to that. I want to confuse my opponent and not give him the same look. I’m a multi-dimensional fighter and that’s why I’m so dangerous.

“These are the moments that every boxer waits for. You put in all the hard work and go through everything in fight week and all the nerves leading up to the fight, it’s amazing. That’s why boxing is a singular sport. At the end of the day, it’s only you in that ring. I love every aspect of it and I’m very excited.

“You have to get out of your comfort zone and I’m out here in Las Vegas away from family and home. I miss my people back home, but I have to do what I have to do. The level of sparring and training here is insane, and that’s what I’m about. I put in the hard work to get results. I can’t wait to put it all together.

“Training camp has been amazing. We’ve been out here getting ready for this big opportunity on the Canelo undercard and we’re excited. I’m very thankful for everyone who welcomed me and my family to Las Vegas.”

JESSIE MAGDALENO

“Training camp has been great. I’ve been putting in a lot of work and staying focused. Just like everybody here, I can’t wait to get in there.

“I took this fight because he’s got the perfect style for what I bring to the ring. It’s definitely going to be an action packed fight.

“I like to pick my shots and create openings. Figueroa is an aggressive fighter who comes forward, so it won’t be hard to find him. I just have to stick to my game plan and be smart in there.

“I plan on taking advantage of whatever stance he uses in the ring. I have to hit him when I get him square. I have to take advantage of my opportunities and that’s what we’ve been working on.

“I learned that I have to use my experience in the ring. We learn from our losses. I always take them as a learning experience. Ultimately it led me to this fight here on May 4.”

GABRIEL MAESTRE

“On May 4 you’re going to see the best Gabriel Maestre that you’ve ever seen. I’m going to put on a show and go to war. You don’t want to miss it.

“Stanionis and I fought in 2015 in the amateurs and it didn’t go the way I wanted, but now I get a chance to redeem myself. I want to give the fans a great fight that they can enjoy. I’m planning to come out on top.

“Stanionis has been inactive and I had two big fights last year where I was able to display my skills and knock out my opponent. I hope it’s an advantage and I hope to show that in the ring on May 4.

“I’m really happy and couldn’t be more excited to be on this great card headlined by Canelo vs. Munguia. I’m super excited.”