One fight in 40 months, Adrien Broner back after another year out

Adrien Broner returns to the ring on June 7, a week delayed from his original fight date and almost exactly one year from his last bout.

Promoter Don King, working with Kris Lawrence’s The Heavyweight Factory, made the announcement this week. Broner [35-4-1 24 KOs] fights for the second time in 40 months when he battles Blair “The Flair” Cobbs [16-1-1 with 10 KOs]. The fight will occur at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Two welterweights square up in what will be a must-win for both. Broner has repetitive lost time to make up for, while Cobbs is still reeling from a knockout loss to Alexis Rocha.

Broner promised much when he signed with King in 2023. Only one headliner has transpired as “The Problem” called out every name from 140 to 147. Unless he starts looking good and ups his fight output, Broner will not get any further chances at the Pay-Per-View stars.

Cobbs made a comeback by defeating Maurice Hooker, but that was again nearly two years ago. Whoever wins the battle has to step up their activity to get anywhere near the top names in the division,

Also on the bill is newly-minted WBC cruiserweight champion Norair Mikaeljan [27-2 with 12 KOs]. “The Dark Horse” defends his title for the first time against former challenger Ryan Rozicki [20-1 with 19 KOs].

In addition, Ian Green [18-2 with 12 KOs] will feature on the card, while Cassius Chaney [23-1, 16 KOs] fights the avoided Michael Hunter [22-1-2, 16 KOs]. Chaney and Hunter have ranking points to earn with the WBA and could be on the verge of a WBA eliminator by June 8.

Other match-ups include Ahmed Elbiali [23-1, 18 KOs], Tresean Wiggins [16-5-3, 9 KOs], and Michael Oliveira [21-2, 16 KOs], making appearances against opponents to be confirmed. Furthermore, Yuniel Dorticos [26-2, 24 KOs] and Yoenlis Hernandez [3-0] will see action.

De’von Williams [4-0, 4 KOs] vs Travis Floyd rounds out the card.

Legendary promoter Don King, as always, had to big up his next event and pay tribute to the late WBC President Jose Sulaiman.

“This spectacular fighting event is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of the late great Jose Sulaiman in the spirit of world peace. Jose was at the forefront of always putting on great fights, and we plan to honor him with this great card.”

“I want to thank Mauricio Sulaiman and Don King for this great opportunity for Ryan Rozicki,” said Dan Otter, promoter for Rozicki. “Rozicki won’t disappoint boxing fans in his quest for a title.”

Ticket prices will be announced soon.

