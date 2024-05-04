Canelo vs Munguia ring walk times, preview, PPV information

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA [MAY 4, 2024] – World Boxing News delivers all the information needed live from Las Vegas ahead of Canelo vs Munguia.

Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line against Mexican rival Jaime Munguia after what has been a lively fight week on the world-famous Vegas Strip.

WBN has been taking in the atmosphere since Tuesday evening in an eventful few days that began with an eyebrow-raising press conference.

Oscar De La Hoya’s antagonization of his former pupil reached a fever pitch as the pair almost came to blows when the Golden Boy Chairman took to the podium. Luckily, things calmed down but showed no signs of letting up at the weigh-in. De La Hoya continued to provoke Canelo, who was all business as he and Munguia took the stage.

On Friday, a massive Mexican media and fan presence graced the T-Mobile Arena Plaza as boxing legends Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Marcos Antonio Barrera greeted fans in the sweltering sunshine. Both Canelo and Munguia made weight for what will be a massive event in the world’s boxing capital.

Now, it’s fight day, and the predictions begin. Canelo is the favorite, but Munguia oozed confidence at the scaling and didn’t look out of place on the biggest stage of all.

However, when it matters – especially in front of his adoring fans, that’s when Canelo turns it on. Following a less-than-impressive decision to face Dmitry Bivol in 2022, which ended in disaster, there’s a feeling that Canelo owes his supporters a big performance after taking a year off the Cinco de Mayo weekend last year.

World Boxing News was present in the same arena where Bivol landed his opening jab, and the writing was on the wall early on for Canelo. Now, against Munguia – a fighter moving up in weight and well within his range, Canelo is back in the driving seat. With question marks over the miles left on his clock at almost 34, Canelo is showing no signs of slowing down though. He’s adamant he will fight on for another half a decade and has the perfect showcase to do so against Munguia.

Since moving up from 154, Munguia hasn’t put a foot wrong and has one hundred earned his opportunity. There’s also no doubt that he has the skills to upset Canelo on the night. But looking at Canelo’s demeanor from close quarters, it’s hard to deny that the multi-weight champion is angrier than usual. He wants to quieten De La Hoya, taking his frustration out on Munguia.

The Jalisco superstar can improve on his 60-2-2 record and grab that 40th knockout against Munguia, who is facing the first defeat of his 43-0 career.

Canelo insists he’ll stop Munguia within eight. However, judging by his bitterness towards De La Hoya, it could be over in the fifth or the sixth.

Canelo vs Munguia ring walk times and PPV info

The Canelo vs Munguia card begins at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET at the T-Mobile Arena, with the Pay Per View portion starting at 5 pm PT and 8 pm ET. Ring walks are expected at 8 pm PT / Eastern time 11 pm. Times are subject to change.

Featured alongside Canelo vs Munguia on the PPV portion will be Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana, who duel for Barrios’ Interim WBC Welterweight Title in the co-main event. Former world champions Brandon Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno meet in a non-title bout after a weight failure by the challenger. Figueroa’s interim WBC featherweight title will not be available for Magdaleno.

Also, undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre square off in the pay-per-view opener at 8 pm ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans can also purchase the PPV via DAZN.com. On top of those options, fans can continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets, including PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now at AXS.com. Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions, promote the event.

