Beterbiev vs Bivol postponed, 5 vs 5 still happening

World Boxing News was told that the undisputed clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is postponed.

A statement sent to WBN outlined that Beterbiev has suffered an injury and won’t be ready until a later date.

Top rank said: “The highly anticipated undisputed light heavyweight world title showdown between WBC/IBF/WBO champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol — scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — has been postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in training.

“The plan is to reschedule Beterbiev-Bivol before the end of the year, and additional details will be provided in due course.”

There was word of the 5 vs 5 portion of the card, which was due to be broadcast separately, from Saudi Arabia Chairman Turki Alalshikh. This means the undercard, featuring Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang, will still happen next month as a standalone event.

“After receiving today’s news about Beterbiev’s injury, we will postpone the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight scheduled for June 1 until later this year. I am wishing my brother Artur a speedy recovery.

“However, the 5 vs 5 event is still on for June 1”

