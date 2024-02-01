New Adrien Broner world ranking opens title shot, threatens plan

Adrien Broner can call himself a world-ranked contender for the first time in four years. However, the new WBA rating goes against the boxer’s plan.

Upon signing with Don King and launching an assault on another recognized belt, Broner announced his intention to fight at super-lightweight.

Broner began calling out Regis Prograis before he lost his title to Devin Haney. “The Problem” then switched his attention to Devin Haney.

Before Haney vs Prograis occurred, all three of Broner’s targets fought at 140 pounds.

Adrien Broner targets super-lightweights

“Only three fights make sense for me,” said Broner. “I’m ready to show the world none of these guys can beat me. I don’t care which one comes first, second, or third, but these are the three fights I’m looking for and getting prepared for. So, I want to wish my stable mates Ryan Garcia and Regis Prograis good luck on their upcoming fights in a couple of weeks. After that, let’s get this cracking.

“Last but not least, Rolly Romero, tell your people, let’s make the biggest fight of your career. Let’s give the world a show they have been waiting on. Get ready!”

Haney was next in the firing line after he claimed the WBC title with a dominant victory over Prograis.

“Bill Haney, if you wanna get your son Devin Haney f-ed up, send the contract. I’ve never run from no man in boxing. Why would I run from your son? – He can’t punch himself out of a wet paper bag.

“Stop all that cap because I’m with it. I want all the smoke. Show me the dotted line!”

He added: “You talked to my people. We ready, where’s the offer?”

Considering that, considerable eyebrows were raised when the World Boxing Association placed Broner at number eight on the welterweight list this week.

That move puts Broner on course to face either ‘regular’ WBA champion Eimantas Stanionis or ‘full’ champion Terence Crawford. Neither of those fighters is on the current hitlist.

Promoter King may now have to contact the WBA with a preference to ensure Broner gets the opportunity he wants.

WBA Welterweight Rankings – January 2024

1 SHAKHRAM GIYASOV UZB

2 RADZHAB BUTAEV RUS

3 ERROL SPENCE JR USA

4 GABRIEL MAESTRE VEN

5 PABLO CESAR CANO C/NA MEX

6 CONAH WALKER INT GBR

7 JIN SASAKI JPN

8 ADRIEN BRONER USA

9 CLETUS SELDIN USA

10 DERRIECK CUEVAS PUR

11 DAMIAN LESCAILLE C/LA CUB

12 ALBERTO PALMETTA C/A ARG

13 PADDY DONOVAN CON IRL

14 TRESEAN WIGGINS NABA USA

15 GIOVANI SANTILLAN USA

