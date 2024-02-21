The welterweight champion who defeated Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksander Usyk once lost to a future welterweight champion when the heavyweight ruler competed in the amateurs.

The formidable Ukrainian went down to a defeat, one of only a few handfuls in his career, against ex-two-time 147 titleholder Shawn Porter.

“Showtime” Shawn discussed the victory before facing Errol Spence Jr. in 2019. It’s an astonishing fact and feat that ages better each year due to Usyk’s performances.

Porter used to fight as high as 165 pounds in the amateurs with the head guard and vest. He eventually boiled down in weight but turned professional first.

Between 2008 and 2010, Porter gradually settled down at 147 pounds to make his Usyk triumph unimaginable over recent years.

Welterweight champion Porter defeated Usyk at 165

“I think fighting 165 pounds is no secret; the majority of the guys that I fought as an amateur were a lot bigger than Errol Spence,” said Porter about Spence walking around much higher than 147 himself. “They were not just bigger than Errol but a lot bigger than Errol Spence. I’m talking about guys like Daniel Jacobs, who fights at 160 pounds, 168 pounds now.

“I fought against Oleksandr Usyk, who is unified champion over there in the Ukraine, a heavyweight now. I fought him at 165 pounds back in the day. When we were about 20 years old, I beat him.

“I have wins against Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade. Me and Andrade were one and one in the amateur division. The last time that we fought, we were 165 pounds. I beat him to go to a tournament as an amateur.

“The experience is there. The experience against taller, bigger opponents is there.”

Further on Spence before losing that fight, Porter added: “For me, looking at Errol Spence, I don’t look at him like he’s a bigger guy than me.

“I don’t think he’s one of the bigger guys in the division. I think that he’s been matched up against guys who have made him look a lot more powerful, bigger, and stronger than he is. Trust me when I say he’s met his match in this one.

“So when it comes to Errol Spence, I don’t look at his power any different than anyone else I’ve been in the ring with.

“I’m going to go at him like I’ve gone at Keith Thurman. Like I’ve gone at Danny Garcia, like I’ve gone at Yordenis Ugas, Devon Alexander, and the list goes on from there.”

Porter would lose to Spence via a split decision. The Usyk win came from a 23-20 score in a match-up at the Harvey Boxing Club in the United States.

