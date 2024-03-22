Exclusive: Usyk promoter Krassyuk on AJ/Fury vs Ngannou, Hearn

Alexander Krassyuk has spoken to World Boxing News regarding the difference between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s performances against Francis Ngannou.

Joshua blasted out the former UFC heavyweight champion in two rounds on March 8 as Fury watched on in astonishment during Riyadh Season. The super-punch wipeout, which saw Ngannou prone on the canvas for over a minute, lit up Saudi Arabia as a host of stars rubbed their eyes in disbelief.

Fury took heat in the aftermath of his labored ten rounds with Ngannou after being dropped amid reports that he didn’t take the fight seriously. Joshua proved there remained a vast gulf between boxing and MMA, which Krassyuk aired his views on ahead of his fighter Oleksandr Usyk taking Fury this spring.

Usyk promoter Krassyuk talks to World Boxing News

Asked what he made of Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Francis Ngannou, Krassyuk exclusively told World Boxing News: “That was a brutal act. But it was well expected as the boxer was fighting an athlete from another sport.

“Even though MMA is a combat sport, chances are very little to see the real competition. Only Tyson Fury’s fight made the exception. But now we know that Tyson Fury could not sleep for three nights, and his performance appeared to be that ugly.”

On what he thought about an over-enthusiastic Eddie Hearn declaring Joshua the number one heavyweight in the world despite back-to-back losses against Usyk, Krassyuk responded: “I did smile because I was glad to see my friend Eddie being so happy. I think Eddie was sincere because he really considers AJ to be number one. It does not mean he really is, but AJ is a great champ and a very nice man.

“One thing is clear, though. Some of the elite British heavyweight fighters are a bit overestimated by their respective promoters and fans.”

Fury and Joshua vs Ngannou

The stark contrast in the victories, the first bout of which many saw Fury lose to Ngannou in October but get the decision via a split nod, left question marks against “The Gypsy King” and his long-term commitment to the sport. Many now see Joshua as a clear favorite over Fury if they ever meet in the ring.

However, Krassyuk believes there can be no comparison between Fury and Joshua from one fight against a fighter from another code.

“For the Ngannou fight, I am sure Fury did not train, but AJ did,” Krassyuk explained. “Although you can’t estimate the real level of performance of two boxers with the third guy.

“The only answer to the question of Fury and Joshua is to see a head-to-head fight. Only that can give an answer.”

The road to getting Fury and Joshua in the opposite corner for a mammoth British super-fight is a long and precarious one. Fury has a rematch clause with Usyk for their May 18 battle following a delay due to a cut on his right eye. The second fight could take place in December. Meanwhile, Joshua will not be mandatory until the WBC stipulation comes around.

At present, the IBF is first, and most likely, the WBO will be next, leaving AJ out of the loop for Fury if his nemesis manages to defeat Usyk.

If Usyk wins, Krassyuk has already ruled out a third fight with Joshua.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.