Usyk ranked #1 at heavyweight but 33 P4P, Tyson Fury at 46

Oleksandr Usyk is ranked number one in the heavyweight rankings on BoxRec but languishes at 33 on the Pound for Pound list.

The BoxRec rankings are based on a points system, but it seems that anyone from the top division has a hard time getting into a decent position. On the World Boxing News P4P list, Usyk is rated at three, so it’s hard to fathom how the Ukrainian master sits behind William Zepeda, John Riel Casimero, and Chris Eubank Jr.

Two-weight unified world titles and one victory away from becoming undisputed in two divisions should have Usyk riding high. However, the statistical website doesn’t see any of the heavyweights being worthy of a place in the Top 30.

Terence Crawford is rated number one, with Naoya Inoue at two. Canelo Alvarez comes next before Gervonta Davis and Artur Beterbiev. Rounding out the Top 10 are Junto Nakatani, Dmitry Bivol, Errol Spence Jr., Devin Haney, and Jermall Charlo. The list leaves room for many head-scratching, especially Charlo, who has fought once in three years.

Usyk is undoubtedly the most startling omission, but the fact Tyson Fury is at 46, four places above Conor Benn, leaves doubts over the scoring system.

In October, Usyk had a rating of fifteen. But now he’s fallen several spots when he didn’t fight through no fault of his own. His clash with Fury occurs in May in Saudi Arabia, which could put him back at the top of the WBN Pound for Pound list.

Winning undisputed titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, equalling a feat by Evander Holyfield nobody has achieved in 30 years. It would certainly open a considerable debate among Inoue, Crawford, and Usyk.

At present, those three are miles ahead of anybody else on the list.

BoxRec Pound for Pound Top 10 – April 2024

1 Terence Crawford

2 Naoya Inoue

3 Canelo Alvarez

4 Gervonta Davis

5 Artur Beterbiev

6 Junto Nakatani

7 Dmitry Bivol

8 Errol Spence Jr

9 Devin Haney

10 Jermall Charlo

WBN P4P Top 10 – April 2024

1 Naoya INOUE

2 Terence CRAWFORD

3 Oleksandr USYK

4 CANELO Alvarez

5 Devin HANEY

6 Dmitry BIVOL

7 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

8 Shakur STEVENSON

9 Gervonta DAVIS

10 Artur BETERBIEV

