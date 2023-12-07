58-year-old blitzed by 0-6 welterweight with one punch on debut

Scot England was the honor of being the oldest boxer to make his pro debut. However, his welterweight efforts ended severely.

England had a dream of fighting under the lights. He was handed that dream on December 5th at the Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing live event on FITE!

The event featured other boxers such as Ermes Orta, Erick Arellano, and Iman Lee. There was also a performance by Country Music Star Rodney Collins.

Welterweight fight

At 58, England left it far too late, though. Facing 23-year-old Jashawn Hunter, it was a bridge too far, even if his opponent was picked out for his 0-6 record.

Organizers clearly wanted to give England a chance. However, it only took one punch by Hunter to put England flat on his back.

Two blows also hit the sweet spot as England fell with his head smashing off the canvas. To his credit, England got up, but the fight was officially waved off after 47 terrifying seconds.

Audible gasps came from the Texas Troubadour venue in Nashville, Tennessee, as England was shaken to his core by the experience.

Promoter Jimmy Adams may now have to think again about who he allows to box on his successful shows, mixing boxing with music.

Heading into the bout, England already sported a black eye from training. He was seemingly content just to be participating in the event.

Scot England’s Guinness World Record bid

He said: “[This is] My last post before fight time. With lots of important info!

“While the fights will start at 7 pm central time, my fight will be the very last one, at 10 pm. Please note this change. My fight will not be aired on TV yet. But it will be broadcast live on a link.

“The reason for the TV change is this… While I knew I would become the Oldest Pro Welterweight Boxer in the World, we learned today that I will also break the Guinness World Record for Oldest Pro Boxing Debut Ever!

“To promote the Guinness Record, the TV broadcast of my fight will be on January 2nd. We’ll try to go live on my Facebook page tonight at 10 pm if all goes well.

“But for TV quality, watch the link.

“I am humbled at all my friends coming in from out of state to cheer me on. Thank you to everyone for their words of encouragement.

“Feel free to send up a little prayer for me later tonight. I don’t know if God cares about who wins a boxing match. But I do know that He cares for me. You are never too old to go after your dreams.”

Sadly for the Guinness plan, the knockdown went viral on social media as England’s career ended within a minute.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.