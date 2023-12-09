Scot England, 58, ‘still alive’ after ‘nightmare’ 47-second debut KO

The oldest welterweight boxer in the world, Scot England, is fighting fit despite a battered ego following his professional debut at 58.

Fighting last weekend on a Country Box show featuring boxing bouts and music, England crashed and burned against an opponent 0-6 as a pro.

Sadly for England, it only took one punch to do the damage, of which he displayed the battle scars in the aftermath.

Jashawn Hunter, 23, smashed England in the face, leading to his legs falling from underneath him. He followed it up with two more unneeded blows.

To his credit, England got up. However, the fight was over after just 47 seconds. England also claims the honor of the oldest boxer to make his pro debut and holds no regrets.

He said with a warning: “Be careful what you dream!

Oldest welterweight Scot England ‘still alive’

“There’s a verse in the bible that says, “Young men will have visions, and old men will dream dreams.” When I was a young man, I had the vision of trying to become a pro boxer.

“Last [Wednesday] night, the Lord allowed the dream of this old man to come true. Did it end like I had hoped it would? Heck, no! The dream turned into a nightmare!

“I got knocked on my rear end in front of the entire world! Do I have any regrets? Absolutely not.”

He continued: “Throughout my life, I have tried to go after every dream or goal I’ve had. Did I reach every dream and goal? Heck, no. I’ve missed many more than I’ve made.

“I’ve crashed and burned quite a few times, mostly in private. But a few, like last night, in front of all my family, friends, fans, and critics.

“I broke the Guinness Book World Record for Oldest Debut of a Pro Boxer. I’m proud of that. Thanks to the beating I took, I will probably hold that record forever since they won’t want to put in another old man anytime soon. I hate that.”

Plans for 2024

On his feelings in the aftermath, England concluded: “To be honest, I’m a little down today. I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t do better. But I will get over it eventually.

“I already have new goals and dreams that I am working on. [Hopefully, they will be a little less painful]. But I wanted to let everyone know I was still alive and well.

“My pal Evel Knievel once said, ‘You can fall many times, but you are never a failure as long as you keep getting up.’ I got up.

“This has been an exciting year. But wait until you see what I do in 2024.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.