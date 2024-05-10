Exclusive: Holyfield conqueror Belfort wants Paul vs Tyson winner

Vitor Belfort spoke to World Boxing News in an exclusive interview to discuss the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

The UFC legend and crossover star is in prime position to comment, having knocked out Tyson rival Evander Holyfield in 109 seconds. After Oscar De La Hoya pulled out through illness, Belfort faced Holyfield at eight days’ notice. Holyfield was 58 then, the same age Tyson will be when he returns to the right against Paul on July 20 in Texas.

When asked for his thoughts on Tyson accepting a fight against a puncher 31 years his junior at 58, Belfort told WBN, “It is good business for both fighters. They generate a lot of money for each other, which is good for the sport. But Only Mike can answer that question. I don’t think it would be a good idea if he only trained for this fight. A fighter always has to keep up a healthy lifestyle. I hope that he is.”

Asked about comparisons between his win over Holyfield and Paul vs Tyson, Belfort replied: “When I fought Holyfield, he was very strong and very fit, but I was the better man on that night. If he hit me, I could have gone down–that is the nature of the sport. However, I hit him first.

“This fight feels more like an exhibition, and I don’t think Mike is the same fighter he used to be.”

As for his 2020 effort with Roy Jones Jr., Tyson has posted training clips, but none of them last more than a few seconds. There’s real worry regarding how Tyson will cope with a 16-minute fight involving eight two-minute rounds approaching his sixties. Sadly, questions like that are a sign of the times for the sport in 2024.

Belfort is no stranger to this because of his experience against Holyfield. The Brazilian remains open to fight offers after beating “The Real Deal” in one round three years ago.

Discussing his next move with World Boxing News, Belfort said he’d even consider a fight with Paul if he manages to take out Tyson in their Netflix bout this summer.

“I am looking for the fight that really makes sense for me. We have a couple of offers, but we are waiting for the right ones. I want to fight the winner of this fight, and I think I deserve it.”

On fighting Paul, he concluded: “It depends on the moment. I cannot wait very long for him, but he deserves fights. He has shown a lot of evolution and is very good.”

At 47, Belfort has time on his side in the current climate of returning legends. His victory over Holyfield didn’t breed any further significant fights, possibly due to his performance putting him in the ‘Who Needs Him Club,’ but that doesn’t mean Vitor Belfort won’t be gracing the ring again in the future.

Paul could be public enemy number one if he knocks out the aged Tyson on July 20. However, if the YouTuber comes out on top, Belfort would be a solid choice for his next bout.

