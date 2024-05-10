Suspension threatens Ryan Garcia vs Errol Spence Aug 10 plans

An impending suspension could hit Ryan Garcia’s plans to face former training partner Errol Spence Jr. at middleweight on August 10.

World Boxing News understands that levels pointed out by Devin Haney’s nutritionist, Victor Conte – who states Garcia was sixty times over the allowable limit for ostarine – could have a suspension confirmed by the end of the month.

VADA will open Garcia’s B sample on May 22, with a decision by the New York State Athletic Commission to follow. Despite the Golden Boy star planning to face Spence and informing his promoters to make the fight, Garcia will not be in any position to compete in the fall.

Furthermore, the pair recently had a lengthy back-and-forth on social media, with things getting ugly at times.

“I welcome the challenge,” said Spence. “Stop letting this boy get a pass like we don’t remember you taking a knee and getting up at ten, coward.

“Tank didn’t get to finish you because you quit like a h** like we knew you would do. Go find someone to play with. I had to consistently ask his coach for weeks to train [him].

“I’ll legit beat his a** at the AT&T Stadium at 154-160 off the strength of him testing positive, but I don’t take tune-ups.

Garcia stated: “Let’s see this p****y’s next move. He won’t do s***. I dm’d his girl, and he didn’t do anything. I’m calling him out, but there’s no offer.

“F*** you before I steal your girl bitch. Pay Derrick [James, trainer over a legal dispute] back h**. That’s how I’m coming, b****.

“Please, let’s run it. I will gladly destroy you and finish the job Crawford almost did. I’ll finish the job.

“I have authorized my lawyer to send Errol an offer. It’s on. The offer has been sent. You got 72 hours to respond.”

Fighting in three months could be challenging for Garcia as he faces six months to two years, depending on how harsh the punishment is. Garcia seems to think dismissal is on the horizon, but no ostarine levels are allowed in any fighter’s sample. In addition, his only hope appears to be a contamination defense, as ostarine has been found in some supplements.

However, there’s also a case for questioning IVs Garcia was seen using in the DAZN build-up show. IVs are not allowed unless the NYSAC grants specific permission.

This story has far more to run until its conclusion.

