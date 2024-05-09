Ryan Garcia ’60 times over limit, B sample will be positive’

Ryan Garcia was 60 times over the allowable limit for ostarine in his VADA testing sample and will show the same results in his B sample.

That’s the view of Devin Haney nutritionist Victor Conte, who has pumped the brakes on Garcia being cleared of wrongdoing in the coming weeks.

On May 22, Garcia’s second sample – collected at the same time as his April 19 flagged test for the selective androgen receptor modulator, will be opened. Conte is 99% certain the levels will show the same 6 Nanograms per milliliter levels.

“Fake news is being spewed about NYSAC’s chart of allowable limits for PEDs. Ostarine has a .1 nanograms per milliliter allowable limit, and Ryan Garcia reported six ng/ml on April 19, which is 60 times over the limit. The history of B sample testing is 99% confirmation of A,” Conte pointed out.

The former Balco boss added, “In my opinion, Ryan Garcia continues to spew misinformation. On April 19, Ryan’s Ostarine level in urine was six ng/ml. The NYSAC allowable limit is .1 ng/ml. It seems that Ryan’s level is 60 times the allowable limit. I believe his B sample will also be positive.”

Conte also accused Garcia of trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the fans with his ‘billionth of a gram’ defense.

“So Ryan Garcia claims, ‘Everybody knows I don’t cheat.’ In my opinion, he tested positive, and now he must prove there was no intent to cheat. In a “dog ate my homework” world of excuses, a famous NFL player once said, ‘As soon as you start to use PEDs, you automatically become a liar.'”

Meanwhile, Haney continues to trade barbs with Garcia on social media as the WBC super lightweight champion aims to have his only defeat removed from his record.

“He tested six nanograms and .35 on the weigh-in day. He was 60 times over the limit the day of the weigh-in,” stated Haney before telling Garcia, “You were on PED and still couldn’t KO me.”

That ‘PED’ Haney speaks of was 19-norandrosterone, a metabolite of nandrolone. Further testing has since revealed Garcia didn’t have enough in his system to flag the substance. Initially, the performance enhancing drug was said to need further evaluation. After that was completed, VADA removed the drug from the results.

Garcia could still face a fine and a ban, with his victory in danger of being declared a no-contest later this month.

