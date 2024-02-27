World Boxing Council savaged for lack of ‘strict liability’ drug testing

The World Boxing Council faces further scrutiny of its drug testing policy following the decision not to apply ‘strict liability’ to the ongoing rules.

WBC chiefs previously faced questions over its ‘prove the boxer intentionally ingested’ ideology previously applied to Conor Benn, Dillian Whyte, and Alycia Baumgardner. The method has also been used to exonerate Canelo Alvarez over his infamous ‘Mexican beef’ incident.

Whether it’s eggs, beef, or simply a lack of proof, the WBC adopting those regulations in such a dangerous sport surely cannot be a long-term plan. As everybody knows and admits, boxing is rife with performance enhancing drugs [PEDs] and has been for some time now.

One constant advocate for clean and transparent drug policies is promoter Lou DiBella. The Broadway Boxing creator wants the WBC to prove it can reform to stop anyone fighting who is found with PEDs in their system.

Not to allow any explanation whatsoever and adopt the code used in the Olympics and now by the WBO. If you are found to have something in a test, it’s your responsibility.

A minimum ban length of six months is usually applied in all cases – as with Canelo in 2018. However, boxing is further pressed to commit to a two-year mandatory suspension for adverse findings.

World Boxing Council Clean Boxing Program

The WBC uses its self-policed ‘Clean Boxing Program’ alongside VADA, which is powerless to recommend any punishments. All the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency can do is reveal the results. It’s then up to the WBC to lay down a sentence.

This policy is rendered useless in its current form if any boxer has a reasonable excuse that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman believes. It becomes a one-on-one situation with the President’s decision final. But with Sulaiman known to get close to some fighters personally, that muddies the waters of who gets away with what.

DiBella wants action now as fighters continue to compete under jurisdictions when investigated by others. A solid set of actions needs to be adopted across the board.

“The WBCBoxing PED program is a toothless waste of time. Scrap it if it’s going to be arbitrarily enforced, and bias toward moneymaking cheats is the norm,” DiBella urged. “Boxing consistently is its own worst enemy. Unclean boxing won’t even enforce a clean boxing PED program!”

On Christina Linardatou, who opposed Baumgardner in the fight she failed a test for, DiBella says boxers in the opposite corner to those who get flagged are forgotten.

“How shameful is it that a “clean boxing” program supports star [Baumgardner] cheats and ignores the damage done to those victimized by the cheating! The WBC [and the others] don’t give a f*** about Christina! Where’s her justice or next payday?”

In addition, DiBella stated: “Go through the list of stars that the corruption of boxing has absolved. If you inject, consume, or eat PED poison, your intent shouldn’t matter. If you’re shooting or popping anything, it’s your responsibility to know what it is; not knowing is cheating.”

Strict liability

Those words resonate even more after the World Boxing Organization committed to the new ‘strict liability’ mantra. However, the commitment comes after Baumgardner’s controversial ‘clearing’ of wrongdoing.

“Please be advised that in the event any WBO champion [male or female] tests positive for any banned substances; the WBO doesn’t need to demonstrate intent, fault, negligence, or knowing use on the fighter’s part. That’s considering that it is the fighter’s duty to ensure that no prohibited substances enter their body.

“Fighters are fully responsible for any prohibited substances found to be present in their body,” said the WBO.

Due to its history in the field of failed tests, the WBC is under more pressure than ever to act now.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

