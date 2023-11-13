World Boxing Council investigates glove tampering claims

A World Boxing Council investigation remains ongoing into allegations of glove-tampering made from a fight on October 6, 2023.

The clash between Davis Picasso and Jeyson Vargas in Sonora, Hermosillo, has since gotten the WBC’s undivided attention.

Picasso dropped Vargas in the second round. Vargas could not continue. But since then, accusations have been made against Picasso, the WBC silver champion.

Vargas’ manager, Angel David Villegas, published a video on social media where he accused Picasso and his team of committing the act.

World Boxing Council investigation

The WBC took Unequivocal action on the matter to find the truth.

Cleyo Reyes, who made the gloves for the fight, responded.

“As always, we join in fully respecting the procedures and regulations of the authorities that regulate boxing and contact sports. We join the promotion of good practices that honor absolute respect for boxers, fans, and all those involved in boxing.

“We have carefully reviewed the video circulating on social networks published by Mr. Ángel David Villegas Rosado. In it, he shows one of the two pairs of gloves customized for David Picasso.

“We clearly see the manipulation of the gloves. He is intentionally observed squeezing and stretching them, trying to show a very thin padding that does not correspond to our gloves.

“We know that this video was made after the fight, showing the gloves that were not used in the fight. Mr. Ángel Villegas took it without authorization, violating the instructions of the Boxing, Wrestling, and Professional MMA Commission of the State of Sonora when the gloves were under their protection.

Picasso vs Vargas

“Furthermore, we note that in another video published on networks in “Boxeo de Colombia,” it is shown how the padding is lowered. The move significantly altered the original structure of the gloves.

“It then shows the hitting area without the original padding, leaving only the polyurethane layer.

“We frequently customize gloves for boxers, brand ambassadors, personalities, and media authorities. However, we clarify that these customizations solely and exclusively consist of combinations of special colors, designs, and printing names on the leather.

“Every one of our gloves is manufactured with the same characteristics authorized by the organizations in charge of regulating professional boxing and with strict quality control.

“The padding of the glove model used by David Picasso lasts 30 rounds in optimal conditions to protect both fighters.

“It has a label on the inside of the glove with the “round control” as established by the World Boxing Council. Each boxing supervisor or commissioner is responsible for marking the gloves with the number of rounds they were used.

“However, if the glove is deliberately exposed to an alteration in its original composition, like the one seen in the video, cushioning may lose resilience. But never to the degree shown in the video.

“Hence, the importance that the gloves that will be used in combat are always under the protection of the authorities to prevent them from being manipulated by third parties.

“We appreciate your attention to this. We reiterate our permanent commitment to providing boxers with the best quality in each product.”

Fury vs Wilder allegations

It’s not the first time a WBC champion has been accused of glove-tampering lately. Tyson Fury faced a barrage from Deontay Wilder, and several social media videos made further accusations.

However, World Boxing News spoke to Jorge Capetillo exclusively at the time. In addition, Fury’s on-off cutman assured fans that nothing untoward went down.

The WBC also clarified that Fury’s gloves were checked in the locker room before “The Gypsy King” batter Wilder in seven rounds in February 2020.

Furthermore, nothing was ever proven.

