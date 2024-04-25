The entire mandatory heavyweight order explained: 2024 – 2026

World Boxing News outlines what will transpire regarding the mandatory heavyweight order following next month’s undisputed battle.

Challengers are jockeying for positions to put themselves in contention to be the maiden title defense for the new four-belt king of the division. Below, WBN reveals the schedule to unfold over the next two years as the most dormant weight class for championship defenses finally opens up the floodgates.

Currently, the IBF is first in line, followed by the WBO, WBA, and WBC. The last mandatory defense of the titles came from Tyson Fury, who knocked out Dillian Whyte in 2022.

Of the four major sanctioning bodies, only the WBA has yet to fully outline the route for who will face the winner of Fury vs Usyk. WBA President Gilberto Mendoza did order a ‘regular’ title fight between secondary titleholder Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev for the spring in what would be the first step to securing the next in line. However, Charr delayed that fight until September due to suffering an injury. The pair will eventually meet this year in September, but what happens after that is not abundantly clear.

Fury vs Usyk occurs on May 18 before the victor gets ordered to fight the IBF stipulation Filip Hrgovic, provided the Croatian comes through Daniel Dubois. WBN understands that Anthony Joshua intends to position himself for that spot by tempting Hrgovic to fight him at Wembley in September, leaving further time for the Fury vs Usyk rematch. Joshua has to be in the mandatory picture in case Fury wins, as that will be the only way for the British rivals to meet with all the titles up for grabs.

Even then, it looks at least the spring or summer of 2025 before anyone gets a crack at Fury or Usyk. Hrgovic, Dubois, or Joshua will be called for duty in the first half of 2025, with only the latter potentially having an opportunity to nail down a rematch. If Fury beats Usyk, and Joshua is IBF number one, a two-fight saga will undoubtedly be agreed to take out the whole year. Only Usyk triumphing over Fury can stop this from happening. That way, Joshua gets a redemption opportunity against Usyk in what will be a one-time deal.

Suppose the IBF’s turn is one bout, bringing the WBO in for the later 2025. Joseph Parker will be next up to bat if he can remain undefeated until then.

By 2026, the WBA’s next contender, probably Charr or Pulev – if they can also avoid defeat, will challenge the undisputed champion. This scenario leaves a two-year gap from point A, Fury vs. Usyk – to point B, the WBC’s chance to finish the mandatory merry-go-round.

During this period, it will be unlikely any of the sanctioning bodies will give ground for voluntary defenses, such is the average length between their top-ranked contender getting a title shot. The World Boxing Council won’t be happy with the notion that it will eventually take four years from Dillian Whyte’s crack for another from its Ratings facing off for the green and gold.

That’s the nature of the heaviest weight class, though, and always has been. And despite the WBA having Charr vs. Pulev waiting in the wings and the WBC ordering Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel, it’s not certain any of those four will be in the same position come 2026.

Mandatory Heavyweight timeline

Fury vs Usyk [Undisputed heavyweight title] – May 2024

Fury vs Usyk rematch – December 2024

Winner vs IBF mandatory – Spring/Summer 2025

Champion vs WBO mandatory – Fall/Winter 2025

Champion vs WBA mandatory – Spring/Summer 2026

Champion vs WBC mandatory – Fall/Winter 2026

