Joseph Parker wants to build a LEGO ring for Joshua rematch

Joseph Parker has pleaded with Anthony Joshua to agree a lucrative rematch with another of his viral music videos on social media.

The New Zealander, who began his escapades during the pandemic with ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Love Actually’ skits, has brought back the clips due to popular demand.

Previously, Parker asked Dillian Whyte for a second fight with his take on ‘Back for Good’ by UK band Take That. He’s followed it up with another banger from British singer Ed Sheeran.

Joseph Parker’s LEGO House

Incorporating the hit ‘Lego House’ into his latest collaboration with Kerry Russell TV, Parker wants Joshua to run it back to build on his excellent form.

Parker is currently on a run of five victories since losing to Joe Joyce in September 2022. His victims on that impressive streak include former Canadian heavyweight champion Simon Kean, ex-WBC ruler Deontay Wilder, and the Chinese juggernaut Zhilei Zhang.

After receiving no response from Whyte, Parker turned his attention to Joshua in another comical effort from his repertoire. Parker is seen daydreaming about the possibility of another crack at Joshua, with both men enjoying a great spell in their respective careers.

Let’s build a LEGO ring for Parker v Joshua 2 @anthonyjoshua 🥊 🎥🎞️: @kerryrusselltv pic.twitter.com/p67Vvozdrg — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) April 10, 2024

It’s been six years since they traded leather at the exceptional Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua added Parker’s WBO title to his WBA and IBF versions to move one step from being undisputed champion.

Will Joshua vs Parker 2 happen?

Parker wasn’t entirely on his game that night and struggled to get close to an elusive AJ, who was riding the crest of a wave during his reign of invincibility. That all came crashing down for him against Andy Ruiz Jr. fifteen months later, but Joshua has picked himself back up since then and claimed four straight triumphs since losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice.

Facing Parker again is a solid option for Joshua, potentially in a Saudi Arabia blockbuster over the summer. It’s a fan-friendly fight pitting two of the world’s in-form heavyweights against each other to determine who will fashion a world title shot from their considerable efforts.

With the championships tied up due to the Tyson Fury vs Usyk impending double-bill, Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh could do a lot worse than Joshua vs Parker 2.

Maybe Alalshikh could be the one to build a LEGO ring for the former world titleholders?

