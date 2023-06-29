Alan Picasso goes up against Sabelo Ngebinyana on July 15

Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition has been slated for a return on Saturday, July 15 with a spectacular main event featuring No. 3 WBC-ranked Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Mexico City against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa.

The 10-round WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator clash, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, will be broadcast on Azteca TV in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN.

Picasso has jumped the ranks in the past three years having defeated strong rivals such as Víctor Proa, Alexander Mejía, Edixon Pérez, Luis Millán and Kevin Villanueva. With a powerful liver hook, a strong left hand and the footwork to match, Picasso is hungry to prove to the world that he is world championship ready.

“I am ready to face the most important fight of my career. Sabelo is a strong, accurate and experienced fighter. But through my 25 fights, I have acquired qualities to be able to take this fight,” said Alan Picasso.

“I am happy for the opportunity. Thank you Fernando Beltrán, Oscar De La Hoya and DAZN for placing their trust in me. After July 15, no one will be able to hide that I am the strongest super bantamweight in Mexico, and I will go for the world title. Nery, Inoue and Fulton should take care of themselves, because Picasso is in the division.”

Ngebinyana is familiar with stepping onto rival territory as the underdog and securing a victory. He has faced some of the strongest super bantamweights of his country. He has the endurance, strong chin, and upper left that can potentially prove to be challenging to Picasso.

“It will be my first time in Mexico and the only thing I think about is that I will be the No. 2 mandatory of the World Boxing Council once again. I respect David a lot, he is a great boxer, complicated and knows how to work round by round, but I am not going to leave anything to the judges,” said Sabelo Ngebinyana.

“I don’t know if they are underestimating me, but I come to do my job. I worked very hard and although I have defeats in my record, this will be my greatest victory. Thank Zanfer and Golden Boy for the opportunity, I will not let them down.”

Information on the complete undercard will be announced soon.