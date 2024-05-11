‘Hypnotized before every fight,’ Mike Tyson is ‘ready to meet God’

Mike Tyson revealed his reliance on hypnosis before fighting as the former heavyweight champion continues preparations to face Jake Paul.

In a sitdown interview with tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Good Trouble [available on YouTube], Tyson made a statement about the practice.

Kyrgios asked Tyson about his spiritual journey and how it impacted his life. Tyson responded: “I’m a Muslim. But the journey, the spiritual journey, appears to never be over. It’s just if spirituality changes your intellect changes. Your soul changes, your spirituality changes. And I’m just at the stage now when, you know, I’m ready to meet God.”

The Australian then asked Mike, “So you’re at peace?”

Tyson stated, “Pretty much, yeah,” before Kyrgios moved on to the subject of hypnosis.

“I’m an exponent of hypnosis,” admitted Tyson. “I was raised off of hypnosis since I was 13, 14, to the end of my career. I always had hypnosis before I fought.

“It only works with, and only certain people get it. Not everybody gets it. I guess that’s what life is all about. Not everybody’s the same, but I got it, and it’s all about reaching your self conscious. You have a connection with your self-consciousness and your ferociousness.

“Everything’s about being connected and using that for your fighting. Everything’s love. Everything is connected to love. Even us that’s going to war. I got hooked back. And it’s war, and there’s love. Everything’s love.”

Hypnosis adds to Tyson’s previous admittance to using drugs before some of his fights later on in his career. It’s safe to say Mike Tyson isn’t one to shy away from causing controversy if the situation presents itself.

The chat with Kyrgios went deep on other topics that World Boxing News will cover in the coming days. It’s recommended that any boxing fan look at the entire episode.

Tyson is asked a range of usually out-of-bounds questions by the outspoken Kyrgios and gives the most honest answers imaginable to each one.

