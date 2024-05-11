Conor Benn faces suspension, fighting during appeal could hurt

Conor Benn headed for the United States to plot his next move after facing adversity in his bid to be proven innocent of wrongdoing over performing enhancing drugs.

UK authorities have begun the process of sanctioning Benn following the reinstatement of a temporary suspension over two failures. If successful in the following steps, the UK Anti-Doping Agency and the British Boxing Board of Control could oversee a two to four-year banishment for the Londoner.

WBN understands that Benn competing while the BBBofC stated he should have waited could also go against the welterweight. Any suspension could subsequently begin from the date of his last bout, which was in Las Vegas this February. Had Benn held off until the investigation was completed and took a two-year ban on the chin, he’d be eligible to fight this July. However, due to his unwillingness to comply and appeal to the National Anti-Doping Panel, Benn could now be out until February 2026 at the earliest.

Releasing information confirming Benn was now back under drug protocol for failed tests, UKAD and the BBBofC told World Boxing News:

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) can today confirm that as of 7 May 2024, Mr Benn is once again subject to a Provisional Suspension in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules. While provisionally suspended, Mr. Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity [or assisting another Athlete in any capacity] in a Competition, Event, or activity that is organized, convened, authorized, or recognized by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control were successful in their respective appeals of a decision handed down by a tribunal of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July 2023. Mr Benn’s Provisional Suspension was reimposed by the appeal tribunal following the successful appeals.

“Mr Benn’s case remains before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel. The case will now progress in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules. UKAD is not able to make any further public disclosures at this time.”

The BBBofC added: ‘The British Boxing Board of Control Limited refers to a statement published today, 10 May 2024, by UK Anti-Doping (“UKAD”).

“As UKAD has stated, the BBBoC can confirm that Conor Benn is subject to a Provisional Suspension prohibiting him from participating in any capacity in a Competition, Event or activity that is organized, convened, authorized or recognized by the BBBoC or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

“UKAD and the BBBoC were successful in their respective appeals of a decision handed down by a tribunal of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July 2023, and Mr Benn’s Provisional Suspension was reimposed by the appeal tribunal following those successful appeals.

“As Mr. Benn’s case remains before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel and the case will now progress in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules, the BBBofC is not able to make any further public comment at this time.’

Benn continues to plot a big fight overseas despite the recent ruling.

