All 41 of the current World Boxing Council champions

The World Boxing Council has listed all its current boxing champions before a light-heavyweight title clash this weekend.

As 2024 kicks off with a busy schedule, beginning with Artur Beterviev vs Callum Smith, the WBC looks forward to many championship bouts.

At present, the WBC has 41 boxers holding green and gold belts – interim or full. This means fans can expect a packed line-up in the coming months.

World Boxing Council

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “After a year full of outstanding achievements for our sport, 2024 arrives with great fights on the calendar.

“There will also be interesting announcements that will significantly change how boxing works.”

Beterbiev vs Smith will be the appetizer to a much more significant event in February. Heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury puts his WBC strap on the line against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Saudi Arabian’ Ring of Fire’ extravaganza will see an undisputed champion crowned for the first time in a quarter of a century.

Usyk puts his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles on the line as he seeks to dethrone Fury and become a two-weight undisputed king.

Current WBC champions – January 2024

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury (Great Britain)

Bridgerweight: Lukas Rozanski (Poland)

Interim: Kevin Lerena (South Africa)

Cruiserweight: Noel Mikaelyan (Germany)

Light Heavyweight: Artur Beterbiev (Canada)

Super Middleweight: Saul Alvarez (Mexico)

Interim: David Benavidez (United States)

Middleweight: Jermall Charlo (United States)

Interim: Carlos Adames (Dominican Republic)

Super Welterweight: Jermell Charlo (United States)

Welterweight: Terence Crawford (United States)

Interim: Mario Barrios (United States)

Super Lightweight: Devin Haney (United States)

Lightweight: Shakur Stevenson (United States)

Super Featherweight: O’Shaquie Foster (United States)

Featherweight: Rey Vargas (Mexico)

Interim: Brandon Figueroa (United States)

Super Bantamweight: Naoya Inoue (Japan)

Bantamweight: Alexandro Santiago (Mexico)

Super Flyweight: Juan Francisco Estrada (Mexico)

Interim: Carlos Cuadras (Mexico)

Flyweight: Julio Cesar Martinez (Mexico)

Light Flyweight: Kenshiro Teraji (Japan)

Strawweight: Yudai Shigeoka (Japan)

Women’s WBC champions

Super Middleweight: Franchon Crews Dezurn (United States)

Middleweight: Claressa Shields (United States)

Super Welterweight: Ema Kozin (Slovenia)

Welterweight: Jessica McCaskill (United States)

Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor (Ireland)

Lightweight: Katie Taylor (Ireland)

Interim: Maira Moneo (Argentina)

Featherweight: Sky Nicolson (Australia)

Super Bantamweight: Yamileth Mercado (Mexico)

Bantamweight: Dina Thorsland (Denmark)

Super Flyweight: Asley Gonzalez (Mexico)

Interim: Adelaida Ruiz (United States)

Flyweight: Marlen Esparza (United States)

Interim: Kenia Enríquez (Mexico)

Light Flyweight: Jessica Nery Plata (Mexico)

Strawweight: Seniesa Estrada (United States)

Atomweight: Fabiana Bytyqi (Czech Republic)

