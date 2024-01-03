Tyson Fury guarantees he won’t pull out of Usyk fight again

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will definitely go ahead on February 17 after a guarantee that there will be no more pulling out.

Fury, the WBC and Lineal Champion, puts his hardware on the line against WBO, IBF, and WBA unified champion Usyk on February 17. It comes after he delayed the fight for two months.

The event occurs at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season.

Whoever emerges victorious will become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Britain’s Lennox Lewis claimed that honor 25 years ago.

In 1999, Lewis held the WBC, WBA, IBF, and IBO [since overtaken by the WBO] belts after beating Evander Holyfield.

The clash will be the second time Fury competes in Riyadh Season after being put on his backside by Francis Ngannou on October 28. Fury labored to a split decision win against the MMA fighter making his boxing debut.

Labeled ‘Ring of Fire,’ Fury vs Usyk will spike interest in the heavyweight division again, as Saudi investors oversaw on ‘Day of Reckoning’ recently.

With so much on the line, Fury stated he won’t delay the fight any longer.

Tyson Fury promises not to pull out of Usyk fight

“All this talk of Tyson Fury is scared and he doesn’t want to fight. Yes, it’s happening. Unless your man pulls out, it’s not [sic, it is] happening.

“The only person who will pull out is you guys [Usyk and his team].”

Fury’s promoter went on to guarantee the fight would happen after Fury pulled out of a December 23 clash. He acknowledged Fury had already pulled out once.

Tyson Fury guarantees the fight with Usyk will happen 👀#RingofFire | #FuryUsyk | Feb 17 pic.twitter.com/AZGSJwzrGE — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) November 16, 2023

Usyk’s team clapped back, stating they hoped Fury was a man of his word and that Usyk would not be putting the fight off any further.

Usyk focused

During a media gathering, Usyk said he’d do his talking in the ring.

“I’m very happy to be here. Thank you to everyone. I will speak more in the ring,” stated the Ukraining Pound for Pound star.

“I want to tell a story that looks very similar to our story with Tyson, about David and Goliath. When the Lord gives me Tyson in my hands, I will do my job.”

Fury has pulled out of a series of bouts in the past, from a Klitschko rematch twice to Alexander Ustinov and eventually the initial Usyk date.

Fans will keep their fingers crossed that all continues to go smoothly and a battle for all the marbles eventually gets over the line.

