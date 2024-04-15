Exclusive: Pacquiao President Gibbons kicked off flight over flags

President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Sean Gibbons, told World Boxing News of a recent ejection from a flight as a ‘security risk.’

Explaining the story, which resulted in Gibbons changing airlines and having only three hours of sleep, the boxing manager was at a loss to understand why he got treated that way.

Pacquiao President Sean Gibbons explains flight ejection to World Boxing News

“I was down in Mexico City promoting the WBC heavyweight championship fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. [WBC President] Mauricio Sulaiman and I were having some fun and making a couple of announcements with some flags. I left for the airport to fly to El Paso to see Luis Nery in camp [for his fight with Naoya Inoue in May], and I boarded an American Airlines flight. I guess I had my [Mexican and Saudi Arabian] flags in the back of my seat pocket, and some woman complained, so I put the flags up above. The next thing I knew, the pilot was throwing me off, calling me a security risk and saying they would not fly the plane with me. It’s absurd; I was promoting Saudi Arabia and the Tyson Fury fight, and American Airlines kicked me off. Very un-American,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

Gibbons eventually got a flight with United Airlines and could finally be on his way. On social media, Gibbons added: “Hey American Airlines – You threw me off the plane in Mexico City because some women complained about my Saudi Arabia flag! Your ignorant pilot said I was a security threat! Viva United Airlines is the best and only airline to fly.”

El Paso

A response came from an unverified American Airlines source who urged Gibbons to get in touch after saying sorry. They stated: “Apologies! We are highly apologetic for the inconvenience you experienced, @KnuckleheadSean. Kindly Follow us, then quickly submit your current reachable Whatsapp number via DM for direct and instant assistance for possible reimbursement from our Customer Care team.”

There was no mention of further contact from Gibbons, who posed with Nery in El Paso through several posted images.

Nery faces Inoue on May 6 at the world-famous Tokyo Dome. Inoue vs Nery will be the first boxing event staged there since Mike Tyson vs Buster Douglas.

Read all articles and learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor Phil Jay.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.