Floyd Mayweather title belts misfire as Gervonta Davis joins party

Floyd Mayweather proudly displays his many belts in several internet images. However, the former pound-for-pound king has a history of disliking the straps.

That animosity towards titles has since been passed down to Gervonta Davis, a current two-weight world champion.

Checks over belts

“One belt or two belts for three of four million,” Mayweather told Davis when the pair trained together during his professional career. “Or forty or fifty million for no belts.

“F*** a belt. I don’t know where my belts are at, I don’t know where my belts are at, but I know where my checks are at.”

In a documentary about one of Davis’ fights, trainer Calvin Ford stated, “Tank never wanted to be a world champion; he wanted to be a Pay Per View star.”

This was even more evident when the WBA elevated Davis to full lightweight champion after Devin Haney moved up in weight.

Davis

Davis told the WBA he didn’t want the honor despite it being automatic due to the WBA’s new policy to have one champion in each division.

The WBA told World Boxing News: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) continues to make decisions moving forward in line with its intention to have only one world champion per category.

“To date, [six] categories all have a single champion. The situation of the super lightweight, whose vacant title, was also resolved.”

In another exchange with Elie Seckbach, Davis said about fighting George Kambosos as a unified champion, “Tell him to hold the belts, I’ll whoop him for free. Not for free, but not for those damn belts.”

Mayweather disregards the straps so much that he doesn’t even recognize the four-belt undisputed era. Floyd is convinced you only need three titles.

“When you talk about undisputed. To become undisputed, you must have three or more belts – not all four. Three of four of the organizations,” Mayweather said.

“When I fought Pacquiao, I had this belt (WBC), this belt (WBA Super). He had this belt (WBO), so I won these three (to become undisputed). But these are all four organizations in boxing.”

Floyd Mayweather world titles

Speaking with “The Fight Guys,” Mayweather even said he planned to launch his own world title belts to make the current ones obsolete.

“I want to have a sit down with the different boxing organizations. I want to tell them we need to clean the sport of boxing up,” said Mayweather.

“If we can’t clean the sport of boxing up, then I think it is time for us to take boxing to the next level.

“That means it’s time for me to come out with my own belt. My own championship belt that trumps all titles. It trumps all the belts.

“It doesn’t matter who the [WBC, IBF, WBO or WBA] champion is because only one belt will count. And it’s the belt that I will come out with.”

We are still waiting for those Floyd Mayweather world titles.

