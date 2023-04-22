Floyd Mayweather belt aims to trump WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA titles

Floyd Mayweather is set to release his own sanctioning title belt to overhaul the sport’s current plight for the better.

The boxing legend revealed his plans in an honest take on the current state of boxing. He says there are too many championships.

It’s not the first time Mayweather has stated this fact. However, it is unprecedented that Mayweather aims to launch a rival body to the WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA.

He was speaking to “The Fight Guys” show, produced by BetOnline.ag, Mayweather sat down to air his grievances.

Floyd Mayweather belt

Mayweather cut a frustrated figure on all the current straps on offer, including four in each division and fringe belts.

“I want to have a sit down with the different boxing organizations. I want to tell them we need to clean the sport of boxing up,” said Mayweather.

“If we can’t clean the sport of boxing up, then I think it is time for us to take boxing to the next level.

“That means it’s time for me to come out with my own belt. My own championship belt that trumps all titles. It trumps all the belts.

“It doesn’t matter who the [WBC, IBF, WBO or WBA] champion is because only one belt will count. And it’s the belt that I will come out with.”

Mayweather also discussed the continued career stalling of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

After leaving Dana White’s company, Ngannou wants to make his boxing debut. However, despite lots of hot air, nothing concrete has transpired for the Nigerian in 2023.

Links to bouts with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua failed to materialize.

Mayweather Promotions

Confirming his interest, Floyd Mayweather has offered to help Ngannou land a big event.

“I would love to work with [Francis Ngannou]. I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. He’s a very skilled guy. He’s unbelievable [as a fighter].

“If he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it.”

Whether Ngannou could compete with the top heavyweight guys in boxing, the five-weight champ added: “Absolutely. With his size, strength, and power, anything can happen.

“With his power and toughness, he can make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

Concluding with a comment on how he managed his longevity in the sport, Mayweather responded: “The less you get hit, the longer you can last.”

The WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO will have severe concerns regarding Mayweather’s plans.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.