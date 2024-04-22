Gervonta Davis defends Al Haymon, roasts Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta Davis aimed Floyd Mayweather in another example of how their once close relationship has deteriorated over time.

The WBA lightweight champion defended his current handler, Al Haymon when he got into an exchange over a Premier Boxing Champions partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Davis, who mentioned Saudi Chairman Turki Alalshikh recently for the first time when making his demands to fight in the region, was far from impressed. He responded to an image posted by Alalshikh that he says were two representatives of Haymon’s team.

“That’s not Al Haymon,” pointed out Davis. He later added: “Al Haymon runs boxing. He looks out for the fighters, something these other promoters don’t do.”

When a fan questioned whether Mayweather was a good influence on his career, “Tank” corrected the comments.

“He put a female on AB [Adrien Broner] before he fought Shawn Porter. The top people are not as real as you all think they are!”

Elaborating on how Haymon ‘looks after’ fighters compared to Mayweather, Davis added: “I knew he did [cared] when he pushed Floyd to the side. Have you seen how my career has been going?

“I haven’t fought in how long, and I’m still above em [in money making].”

Davis deleted the views on Mayweather a short time later in customary fashion. At the same time, he stuck up beef with rival Shakur Stevenson. The Baltimore man gave Stevenson both barrels after confirming his fight with Frank Martin for June 15.

Stevenson will name his opponent shortly as fans continue to clamor for the pair to trade blows. Demand is higher than ever on the back of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

Judging by their exchanges, it won’t be long before boxing gets another massive collision of pound-for-pound stars in the lower weights.

“You’re not the top. You’re a Top Rank fighter, and they run the ranks. Your a** should be fighting on Thursday night boxing faithfully after they play Andre Ward clips.”

Stevenson replied: “Who are the top two 135-pounders? Why wouldn’t we be fighting this year? If you got a six or seven-fight deal, why can’t I be first on your list since I’m everything you say I am?

“You get up here barking but know damn well you don’t want to see me next.”

In response to Stevenson’s last performance, Davis stated: “You’re going to get hit with the same hook and run the whole fight like you did [last time]. It’s the same hook I caught you with in sparring. Your fake s*** don’t work with me.”

