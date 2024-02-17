Top Rank heavyweight scores four knockdowns before TKO1

Results from the Foster vs. Nova show saw Top Rank’s Italian Olympic heavyweight Guido Vianello move to 12-1-1 with a tenth career knockout.

Vianello blasted out Moses Johnson via first-round TKO. Vianello dropped Johnson four times before referee Shada Murdaugh halted the fight at 2:59.

Heavyweight power

“The Gladiator” has won two fights since his first loss against Jonathan Rice last year. Tipped for greatness by his promoters, Vianello has proved he has the firepower by holding an 83% KO ratio.

However, a draw and a defeat uncover holes in the arsenal that Guido must fix before taking on some of the more significant names at heavyweight.

Also on the bill, Andres Cortes moved to 21-0 and captured the WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight title with a fourth-round stoppage win over Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier.

From the opening bell, Cortes connected with thudding left and right hooks. He forced Chevalier to fight off his back foot. The Las Vegas native continued to land quickly, hurting Chevalier badly in the fourth, eventually causing his corner to halt the action at 2:17.

Foster vs. Nova results

Middleweight: Isaah Flaherty (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a skillful six-round unanimous points verdict over Julien Baptiste (6-4, 3 KOs). Scores: 60-54 3x.

Junior Lightweight: Ofacio Falcon (11-0, 6 KOs) defeated Edward Ceballos (11-5-1, 6 KOs) via a six-round unanimous decision. Ceballos pressed forward but could not deal with Falcon’s elusiveness and counterpunching. Scores: 60-54 3x.

Junior Welterweight: Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) made quick work of Paulo Galdino (13-8-2, 9 KOs), peppering his foe with a host of counterpunches before ending matters with a barrage at:49 of the first round.

Middleweight: Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno (8-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a fifth-round TKO win against Antonio Todd (16-10, 9 KOs). Time of stoppage: 2:39.

Welterweight: Harlem native Arnold Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) retained his unbeaten record with a six-round unanimous decision win over Charles Stanford (7-5, 4 KOs). Scores: 58-56 and 59-55 2x.

