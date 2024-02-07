WBO clarifies strict liability for drug fails, WBC urged to follow

The World Boxing Organization [WBO] has clarified the use of ‘strict liability’ for drug test fails in a shake-up to the recent controversy.

Under the rubber-stamped adoptancy, Conor Benn and Alycia Baumgardner would now be banned from boxing. It’s the same stance as the Olympics and is most preferred by fans and media of all sports.

Strict liability means any substance found that doesn’t belong is the athlete’s sole responsibility. Furthermore, in most cases, an automatic ban will be handed down.

World Boxing Organization – strict liability

Confirming its policy, the World Boxing Organization said: “Please be advised that in the event any WBO champion [male or female] tests positive for any banned substances, the WBO doesn’t need to demonstrate

intent, fault, negligence, or knowing use on the fighter’s part. That’s considering that it is the fighter’s duty to ensure that no prohibited substances enter their body.

“Fighters are fully responsible for any prohibited substances found to be present in their body,” added the statement.

World Boxing News has contacted WBO President Paco Valcarcel to see what this means for Baumgardner, the current WBO super featherweight champion.

It’s possible Baumgardner could still face action if the WBO intends to police the ruling on backdated terms. Baumgardner was recently ‘cleared’ by the WBC of ‘no intent’ – similar to Benn.

Both have been informing fans that they are exonerated, when in reality, Baumgardner is still banned indefinitely by the Association of Boxing Commissions, according to BoxRec. Meanwhile, the British Boxing Board of Control is appealing the lifting of a temporary ban the National Anti-Doping Panel overturned for Benn.

In the eyes of many, Baumgardenr and Benn still have a case to answer. One constant commenter on the situation is former Balco boss Victor Conte.

The Snac head is delighted with the WBO’s position.

WBC adopts ‘weak standard’

“Big news in anti-doping in boxing. WBO announced a different standard for positive drug tests than the WBC,” said Conte. “WBC uses a weak standard that requires evidence of intent.

“WBO uses a stronger standard of “strict liability” with no intent needed.”

On Baumgardner, he’d already stated: “It’s important for boxing to understand the ruling in the Alycia Baumgardner case by the WBC. They did not use the Olympic “strict liability rule” where you are responsible for what’s in your body. WBC uses a much lower standard of “no conclusive evidence” of intent to cheat.

The “Strict liability rule” used in Olympic sports is not used in boxing. A lower standard is used. The positive test result was ruled valid. But the evidence did not support “intentional ingestion” for PED [performance enhancing drugs] purposes.”

Currently, boxing is way behind all other sports in the way it handles positive tests despite being the most dangerous to an athlete’s brain. Major League Baseball [MLB], the National Football League [NFL], and the National Basketball Association [NBA] all adopt the same policy as the World Boxing Organization.

Weighing up micrograms and no intent due to too many eggs or hair follicle explanations go out the window.

It’s hoped all other boxing-sanctioning bodies will follow suit, and the sport can go some way to finally being cleaned up.

