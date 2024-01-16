Alycia Baumgardner put on probation for fail, keeps WBC belt

Alycia Baumgardner has been placed on probation by the WBC after insufficient evidence was found after a drug test failure investigation.

As with many situations of adverse findings in results, the World Boxing Council had no means of proving that Baumgardner intentionally took a banned substance.

It’s a similar outcome to the Conor Benn case. The WBC could not prove the Briton was guilty of knowingly ingesting clomiphene in two separate tests.

Revealing its conclusion, the WBC Super Featherweight World Champion will remain so. However. she has to complete one year under the random Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency program.

How many times Baumgardner will actually be tested over that period is not specified due to the surprise element.

Baumgardner had tested positive from a procedure taken on July 12, 2023. The result came three days before her WBC title victory against Christina Lnardatou in Detroit, Michigan.

The Results Management Unit was subsequently called in. This unit includes scientific, nutrition, and legal experts. The RMU investigates, analyzes, and evaluates all the available facts and evidence.

It then recommends to the WBC how to proceed in that particular case.

This allowed Baumgardner to plead her case over the mesterolone finding.

WBN was unable to gather whether Baumgarder’s hair sample evidence was used.

However, the WBC upheld the positive finding. They merely could not prove intention, as in the case of Benn. But how the WBC is supposed to do this weeks or months after the test is taken and the fighters themselves are notified is anyone’s guess.

The WBC allowed Baumgarder to remain the champion on conditions following the process.

They said: “Ms. Baumgardner is placed on probation for one year from the date the sample that yielded the Adverse Finding was collected, or until July 12, 2024.

“Ms. Baumgardner shall be subjected to a series of random anti-doping tests at her own cost, the frequency of which shall be determined by VADA.

“If there is an adverse finding concerning any of Ms. Baumgardner’s samples or a whereabouts failure during her probationary period and for six months after that, the WBC shall immediately and without further inquiry take immediate action against Ms. Baumgardner.

“The outcome of that will be determined under the WBC Clean Boxing Program Protocol.

“Finally, Ms. Baumgardner and the WBC will implement her participation in an anti-doping prevention program directed to active female boxers.”

The reaction from fans has been similar to Benn’s. The frustration comes in proving someone is cheating when it remains a near-impossible task.

Few fighters ever admit their failings. Most fight tooth and nail with legal advice to uphold their reputation.

