Conor Benn, Alycia Baumgardner told, ‘Show scientific evidence!’

Conor Benn and Alycia Baumgardner are coming under increasing pressure to show scientific evidence their denial of positive drug tests is credible.

Victor Conte, who served time in jail after admitting his part in the BALCO debacle before launching SNAC, told Benn and Baumgardner to put the doubts to bed finally.

Conte stated: “If Conor Benn has scientific evidence to support his case, now is the time to show it. Is it possibly “pseudoscience” or is it credible science?

“What’s to hide after over a year? Boxing deserves to know.”

Victor Conte on Conor Benn

He added: “In my opinion, if Conor Benn had credible scientific evidence proving where his double exposure to clomiphene came from, then it would be public.

“It seems likely it’s some sort of “pseudoscience” that does not meet credible scientific standards.”

After Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told fans to expect a big-name fight in the United Kingdom for his charge soon, Conte fired back.

“Please, Eddie Hearn. Stop “teasing” boxing about Conor Benn until he gets a boxing license from the British Boxing Board of Control.

“Does he have credible science to defend his double PED case or not? Please show us the science or pipe down. What if he does get a two-year ban?”

Benn has already fought once under a Texas license in the United States despite the BBBofC not giving Benn clearance in the UK. A fight with Chris Eubank Jr. also fell apart.

The son of legend Chris Eubank wouldn’t face Benn without a license from the UK authority.

If “The Destroyer” is to fight on UK shores again anytime soon, he will have to use a license from elsewhere that is eligible to be sanctioned in Britain.

Alycia Baumgardner ordered to ‘show cause’

As for Baumgarnder, the undisputed super featherweight champion remains under a cloud after defending her belts against Christina Linardatou last July.

Under suspension of her BoxRec statistics, it reads: “Suspended by the Association of Boxing Commissions indefinitely.”

Baumgardner tested positive months ago. Again, Conte wants conclusive proof she can compete again.

“It’s been four months since Alycia Baumgardner’s positive test results were announced. In my opinion, this case has become similar to the Conor Benn case.

“If credible science supports her case, then it should be promptly adjudicated and made public.”

The WBO ordered Baumgardner to move towards clearing her name for good before they considered removing the WBO strap.

Conte added: “November 1, 2023, WBO says, “Ms. Baumgardner is hereby ordered to ‘show cause’ within 30 days upon issuance of this notice”.

“The positive tests were revealed on August 15. Today is December 20, 2023. More than four months and no clarification?”

In response, Baumgardner has posted cryptic clues on her social media, which may or may not be directed at the WBO or Conte.

She stated: “Nothing to hate on baby girl!” and “Boxing is a part of my life, but I won’t let it consume me! Be great, you all.

“What I’ve been through is a testament to what the Lord is showing me!”

Finally, she said: “Y’all, it’s bigger than boxing!”

