‘In my opinion, Conor Benn is suspended from boxing in the UK’

Conor Benn continues to train for a return to the ring despite reports his temporary suspension by the British Boxing Board of Control may have been reinstated.

Benn was expected to reveal the details surrounding his case on the back of the BBBofC and UKAD filing an appeal against lifting the ban. The BBBofC initially imposed the temporary suspension after Benn tested positive for the same outlawed substance in two separate tests weeks apart.

The BBBofC did not accept Benn’s side of the story and stated the British welterweight shouldn’t be fighting until fully cleared. Despite the Board’s view, Benn has since competed twice in the United States on licenses obtained in America.

Is Conor Benn suspended from boxing in the UK?

In a twist, the BBBofC and UKAD won the appeal, according to media in the United Kingdom. Many believe this means the previous ban is active again. However, Benn and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have not moved to clear any of the confusion.

Both have posted on social media or taken part in interviews. Neither has addressed the current issue in distinct radio silence. The UK fans are none-the-wiser regarding Benn being cleared to fight inside or outside his homeland. They also don’t know whether Benn, if suspended, has an enforced worldwide ban. Nobody knows whether Benn has appealed or during what timescale he can fight.

It’s obviously a highly delicate situation, given that Benn and Hearn stated he was cleared on many occasions when that wasn’t entirely the case. The only way Benn gets fully exonerated is when the BBBofC is happy with his explanation of how clomiphene got into his system on both occasions. Only then will the majority of the British public be satisfied.

No ‘definitive explanation’

For now, Benn continues to train and act as if nothing is wrong. That’s despite his long-term detractor, Victor Conte, continually asking questions.

“Now prepare for the “big spin” in the Conor Benn case,” said Conte after hearing the National Anti-Doping Agency appeal had reportedly been overturned. “In my opinion, he’s ‘suspended’ from boxing in the UK for twice failing VADA testing about six weeks apart. He has not provided a ‘definitive explanation,’ and UK Anti-Doping won a ruling against him. I can’t wait for Eddie Hearn’s promoter’s view.”

Conte added: “I hope Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn begin to understand the UK Anti-Doping standard of ‘strict liability.’ Benn is responsible for what is in his body. It seems he was unable to provide a ‘definitive explanation.’

“In my opinion, the so-called ‘science’ his team presented was found not credible.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more and read all articles from the experienced boxing writer.

