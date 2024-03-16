Multiple calls for Thurman vs Tszyu drug testing clarification ignored

Drug testing policies for the Thurman vs Tszyu event remain unknown despite six attempts to clarify the situation.

Keith Thurman battles Tim Tszyu in Premier Boxing Champion’s first event on Prime Video later this month. However, with only two weeks left until the March 30 Pay Per View, it’s unclear whether either fight has been or will be tested.

Victor Conte, a long-time advocate for clean boxing after his brush with the law, asked regular VADA and PBC to confirm the status. Conte received radio silence from January 27 to March despite asking the question six times.

Victor Conte wants Thurman vs Tszyu drug testing clarified

His appeals state: “Is there random drug testing by VADA during your training camps for the March 30 fight? Many PBC fighters are not drug tested during camp. My guess is most boxers on this card will not be tested. Somebody, please be transparent.

“PBC has a “muzzle rule” on VADA, so they do not seem to believe in transparency with regards to drug testing in boxing. The truth matters. The silence is deafening.”

After his final attempt, Conte added: “Still no credible response. Clean boxing is important for all involved.”

Conte took to the airwaves to discuss the ongoing problem in all sports.

“It’s a massive problem. The reason is that those who receive the majority of the financial gain, meaning the owners, do not have a genuine interest in catching those who are using the PEDs,” when speaking on Jason Whitlock’s podcast.

VADA Testing

VADA has released regular statements on its commitment to clean boxing. However, Thurman vs Tszyu is a notable absence from their social media clarifications.

“When VADA tests, results go to the fighter, commission, sanctioning bodies, promoter, fighter representatives, and ABC [Association of Boxing Commissions]. Anything less is incompatible with clean sport.

“Doping exists in all sports, but anti-doping testing isn’t the same across the board. Fighters need to ask which tests are included at all times. Solely to say there’s testing means little.

“VADA excels with one prohibited list, including IRMS and EPO, every time.”

Conte will probably keep pushing until the rule for everyone else is applied to Al Haymon’s company. However, the real reason for the lack of transparency can only come from the man himself.

Due to the fact no title is on the line, it’s not compulsory for testing to be added to the event. It will be at the discretion of the boxers, their teams, and the promoters.

Pushing for an answer one way or another seems to garner nothing from the delicate situation.

