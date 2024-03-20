Conor Benn and promoter Eddie Hearn are yet to reveal the results of a hearing over an appeal to lift a temporary UK suspension for the boxer.

Snac founder and clean boxing advocate Victor Conte wants answers.

A long-term detractor of Benn and Hearn over the two positive drug tests for clomiphene, Conte has been the first in line waiting to hear the finale.

This week, the former Balco boss got vocal again after Hearn promised to divulge the findings by the end of March.

Conor Benn doping case

“What happened with Conor Benn’s doping case? We are now close to the end of March,” asked Conte.

“All we heard from Eddie Hearn daily for months were promises that we would see greatness from him [Benn]. We got two medium warm performances, not the monster performances as promised.”

Conte tagged the UK Anti-Doping Agency and VADA in the press as he seeks, like many, to figure out why Benn was allowed to fight on despite the ongoing situation in his home country.

Benn has fought twice in the United States, while the British Boxing Board of Control stated their belief that the welterweight should fight until the conclusion of his case.

Since then, Conte has been a constant woodpecker trying to get to the end of the bark.

“What is possibly going on with the UKAD appeal of the Conor Benn case? – It has been more than five months since the appeal was filed in August 2023. It should be a simple case to decide because UKAD uses the “strict liability rule,” he said.

In another instance, Conte stated: “Clomiphene is a fertility drug that comes as pills. There have been lots of positive tests for this drug. It increases testosterone by up to fifty percent. I hope we don’t have another Oscar Valdez-type black eye for boxing with Conor Benn, and the fight goes on based on money and politics.”

Clomiphene

He added: “Wake up, boxing! Remember when Manny Ramirez with the Dodgers [baseball] tested positive for clomiphene? He also tested positive for testosterone.

“Clomid is not an obscure drug. Every bodybuilder that does steroids uses it for post-cycle therapy. It’s a prohibited substance by all testing entities.

“In my opinion, Conor Benn saying “evidence proves clomiphene came from food in my case” is nonsense. One small pilot study abstract does not provide “scientific proof.

A full study data must be published in credible “peer-reviewed” journals. Conor Benn may fail to realize that other possible sources of clomiphene exposure have not been studied.

“Such as underground labs making testosterone contaminated with traces of clomiphene. Microdosing with testosterone must also be considered as a source.

“Eddie Hearn knows Benn’s “scientific evidence” was rejected by both UK Anti-Doping, the British Boxing Board of Control and Vada Testing.”

Hearn responded to Conte with a threat. “Another lie by you! Stand by,” he said. However, Conte remains undeterred.

