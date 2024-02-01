Poking the Bear: Eddie Hearn bombarded over Conor Benn appeal

Eddie Hearn has responded to consistent calls by Snac boss Victor Conte over transparency for drug testing and results.

The reply came after several weeks of ‘poking the bear’ until Hearn finally addressed Conte’s concerns.

Conte, who famously served time in prison over the high-profile Balco case before becoming a clean sport advocate, wouldn’t let up on Hearn over Conor Benn’s fiasco.

Benn continues to fight despite an appeal over a temporary suspension being lifted. The British welterweight had failed two separate drug tests for clomiphene.

The case has intrigued Conte over those transparency issues as he continually berated Hearn with his views. He began with a challenge.

Eddie Hearn bombarded by Victor Conte

“Since Eddie Hearn has been getting advice from Dillan Whyte for his Men’s Health UK gig and Dillan’s had a few positive drug tests, it seems Eddie may be willing to do VADA testing so his followers know he is all-natural. I’m willing to sponsor testing for Eddie. Yes?

“What is possibly going on with the UKAD appeal of the Conor Benn case? – It has been more than five months since the appeal was filed in August 2023. It should be a simple case to decide because UKAD uses the “strict liability rule.”

After UK fans questioned his motives and Conte spoke about testing for Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman, he added: “Please understand I’m an equal opportunity critic regarding lack of adequate drug testing in boxing. Eddie Hearn, Premier Boxing Champions, and all promoters are praised equally when doing adequate testing. They are criticized when they are not. It’s nothing personal against Eddie or Al Haymon.”

Finally, Hearn struck back at Conte in an online video interview. He branded Conte ‘a toxic hypocrite’ before questioning his obsession.

Conte, unsurprisingly, retorted.

“Interesting. Eddie Hearn has decided to name-call instead of answering questions. Once again. Why the bold KO predictions for [Callum] Smith and [Anthony] Joshua but not a word about the upcoming Conor Benn fight? Is the silence speaking? Is there something we don’t know that Eddie knows?”

Conor Benn

As the Benn fight drew nearer, Conte added: “Interesting that the Conor Benn fight is seven days out, and Eddie Hearn seems to be silent on the bout. The press release seems to contain no quotations by him. He’s generally actively promoting their fights. No boxing scribes have noticed?”

Props to @EddieHearn & @Matchroomboxing as @Vada_Testing welcomes @conornigel & Peter Dobson to their drug testing program as they prepare for their February 3, 2024 bout in Las Vegas — Victor Conte (@VictorConte) January 29, 2024

A couple of days later, and after Conte must have been informed that Benn was signed up to VADA since January for his clash with Peter Dobson on February 3, he stated: “Props to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing as VADA welcomes [they welcomed them four weeks earlier] Conor Benn and Peter Dobson to their drug testing program as they prepare for their February 3, 2024 bout in Las Vegas.”

As Conte awaits the final outcome that keeps Benn from fighting in his home country, Eddie Hearn revealed the UKAD appeal against Benn will be heard sometime this month.

