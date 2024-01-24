KO’d opponent meets Conor Benn, atypically retracts life ban call

Conor Benn’s former opponent, who called for a lifetime ban when the Briton tested positive in two drug tests, has reversed calls for a life ban.

Chris Van Heerden, who was blasted out by Benn in under four minutes at Manchester Arena, had a sensational change of heat.

Despite calling out Benn publicly when clomiphene was discovered in samples just weeks after they fought in April 2022, ‘The Heat’ no longer feels animosity.

Furthermore, Van Heerden is backing Benn for victory having met up with “The Destroyer” in Las Vegas. Benn fights in the city on February 3 at The Cosmopolitan.

Chris Van Heerden forgives Conor Benn

“Life is too short to be sour,” said Van Heerden. “Conor will be a World Champion. The man looks good.”

The man looks good 🥊 “The Heat” x @ConorNigel pic.twitter.com/9HhjD9sWHJ — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) January 24, 2024

Those words are a far cry from what Van Heerden previously stated. The South African was livid his life was potentially played with if those substances had been in his system when they fought.

“Never in my career have I ever been dropped by a punch to the chin. Not by [WBA, IBF, and WBC champion] Errol Spence Jr., Jaron Ennis, or any other fighter. How can I not question it?”

“This is so upsetting and unsettling. This is getting out of hand,” he cried when the furor regarding Benn erupted.

“If this is proven, I need my fight to be a no contest, and action will be taken. I have accepted my loss to Conor Benn like a man and never made any excuses.

“I had peace inside me, but now I guess I will never know if I truly and fairly lost to the better man or a cheat.”

“Losing to Conor has hurt my career. Bread is taken off my table while the rest make millions. The truth comes out.

“If it does, my team will do what is right. This is our lives being played with.”

Lifetime ban calls

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, the former IBO champion added: “It hurts because it’s an occupation where someone can die.

“We’re in an occupation where two people go to work at night, One of them might not come out alive. Fighters die.

“If you’re not going to play fair, why risk that? So, no. I feel that we need to be more strict that when a fighter does cheat, we need to be harsher.

“I feel like fighters get off way too easily. I feel like someone needs to set an example. This is the price you’re going to pay for cheating.

“They need to have a three-year ban or a lifetime ban. I know it’s harsh. You could potentially kill someone and take their life.

“I’ve fought big punchers in my career, and I’ve never ever been dropped.

“Then I fight Conor Benn. He hits me, and I’m buzzed and out of it. It hurt my career. The loss to Conor Benn does hurt my career.”

All that now seems to be forgotten.

