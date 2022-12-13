Conor Benn says drug tests a ‘minor setback’ as innonence proven

British welterweight boxer Conor Benn released a lengthy statement breaking his silence further on two failed drugs tests flagged two months apart.

“The Destroyer” claims his team has proved his innocence. However, Benn did not reveal any details of how this was obtained.

Benn has been mainly out of the public eye for two months since his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. collapsed during fight week.

An initial adverse finding revealed in a UK newspaper was soon followed up by the British Boxing Board of Control withdrawing sanctioning.

Organizers of the London event at the O2 Arena attempted to keep the fight on despite the dangers. However, they were thwarted by the BBBofC’s stance.

Conor Benn’s drug test failures

In the weeks after, a second failure came to light that Benn and his team stand accused of keeping from Eubank Jr.

UK fans are now clearly divided in their opinion of Benn’s innocence or guilt, which the fighter himself says is no longer in question.

“I want to start by saying this has been a very difficult time – not just for me, but my family and my team,” Benn began.

“I couldn’t have gotten through this without the love and support of those closest to me. Also, to my supporters who have stood by me, I am forever grateful.”

On his rise through the ranks at 147 alongside trainer Tony Sims at the Matchroom HQ Gym, Benn added his impressive physique is maintained naturally.

“My team and I have worked extremely hard over the past seven years to make me the fighter I am today. We have never cut corners or cheated the grind in any way.

“It’s been really hard for me to accept that people think that I would do what I was accused of, but what I’ve come to realize is people rush to judgment without knowing the facts. Especially people in the boxing community [and, most disappointingly, even those that know me].

“Although I’ve kept away from social media, I’m well aware of those who have thrown dirt on my name. I’ll forgive, but I won’t forget.

“Tony Sims has had a clean gym for 26 years. I respect the gym. No one is bigger than the gym! We don’t condone cheating or cutting corners.”

Nigel Benn

Father Nigel Benn, a British boxing legend, has stood by his son throughout. Benn mentioned that fact in his continued statement.

“I’m thankful to my dad. He has been with me through this whole period. I’m glad this nightmare is coming to an end for the sake of our combined mental health.

“Never did we think we’d go through something like this, but they say the hardest fight is life and the adversity it brings.

“I want to make up for lost time and not let another moment go to waste. Boxing is my life. I’ve been through hardships in my career before, but nothing like this.

“I believe in life you go through adversity of all kinds, and what matters most is how you respond.”

Innocence claims

Adamant that his complete vindication will come from the who episode, Benn stated the situation is a minor setback.

“My team has proven my innocence. The truth will soon come out. Until then, I won’t be commenting further due to confidentiality,” he said.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has supported me through this tough time. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.

“We keep it is moving and will continue to chase the end goal of being world champion – it’s a minor setback for a major comeback.

“For now, I am looking forward to sharing Christmas privately with my family. I will be back in January. See you all in 2023, the year I become the world champion!”

Investigations

Speculation is now rife that the contamination excuse aired by promoter Eddie Hearn will be presented as the cause of the clomifene red flags.

Tests taken in July and September came back with the same substance, leading to the widespread condemnation of Conor Benn. However, he believes he has been wronged and smeared by a campaign.

More is set to be revealed from an ongoing investigation by two separate entities, one by the UK Anti-Doping Agency and one by the WBC, over the drug tests.

The latter has already revealed that the 26-year-old could be cleared of the charges against him. More will come by the end of the month.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.